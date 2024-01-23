137 abortion mills shut down since Dobbs; 53 opened or resumed in 2023: report

'We will not relent until every abortion mill is piled up on the ash heap of history,' Operation Rescue president Troy Newman declared.

(LifeSiteNews) – Operation Rescue released its latest annual survey of American abortion facilities for 2023, finding that the total number of “clinics” shut down after the loss of the pro-abortion precedent is now almost 140, although the abortion industry is hard at work to offset their losses with new pill-only abortion centers.

Operation Rescue’s 2023 Survey: American Abortion Facilities reveals that 49 abortion mills shut down last year, which when combined with the 88 closed in the previous year brings the total to 137 since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs ruling which allowed states to enforce direct abortion bans for the first time in nearly half a century. A “small number” of additional centers closed after the report was published in November that will be reflected in next year’s survey.

However, 53 abortion centers also either opened or resumed committing abortions this year, 79% of which exclusively deal in abortion-inducing drugs and do not offer surgical abortions. Easy access to and interstate distribution of abortion pills has been one of abortion allies’ main focuses to preserve abortion “access.”

Between that and abortions ceasing to be offered at a “handful” of hospital-based clinics, the total net decrease of abortion centers in 2023 was 13.

“This is a huge 69% decrease since 1991 when 2,176 abortion clinics were operating,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman, while cautioning that “our findings reveal an alarming rise in dangerous mail-order abortions. While the pro-life community has much to celebrate, the pro-death crowd continues to find methods of killing as many human beings as possible. The prayers and work involved in exposing the evil behind the Abortion Cartel is more important than ever!”

“We will not relent until every abortion mill is piled up on the ash heap of history,” Newman declared. “Not only do we strive to keep the public informed of the corrupt abortion industry’s dark, horrid underbelly, but we work closely with boots-on-the-ground pro-lifers across the country to save lives of innocent babies by nailing shut the doors of these wretched killing centers for good!”

Roughly 670 abortion clinics continue to operate across the United States.

Fourteen states currently ban all or most abortions, with available data so far indicating that now-enforceable pro-life laws could effectively wipe out an estimated 200,000 abortions a year.

In response, abortion allies pursue a variety of tactics to keep the industry going, such as the aforementioned abortion pill distribution, enshrining “rights” to abortion in state constitutions, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, and making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the Roe status quo by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws. The 2024 elections will determine whether Democrats retain the White House and keep or gain enough seats in Congress to make that happen.

With many Republicans bitterly divided over the public perception of more comprehensive abortion bans, some of the Left’s tactics have been effective enough to prompt conversation among pro-lifers about the need to develop new strategies of our own to protect life at the ballot box.

Share











