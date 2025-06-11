150 babies were born alive after botched abortions in Canada the past two years

In 2023-2024, 150 babies were born alive after botched abortions in Canada, with no clear data on their survival or care, raising concerns about legal protections for infants.

(LifeSiteNews) — One hundred fifty babies have been born after botched abortions in 2023-2024 in Canada, but it is unknown how many survived.

According to a June report by the Discharge Abstract Database (DAD), Canadian doctors reported 150 live births of babies over 20 weeks resulting from abortions from 2023 to 2024.

The DAD, managed by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), revealed that 112 of the babies, excluding data from Quebec, were between 20 weeks and 24 weeks, the age of viability for an unborn baby.

This means that babies born alive after a botched abortion under 24 weeks were likely left to die as medical interventions would not be able to save them at such a young age.

The records further show that the remaining 11 babies born alive, excluding Quebec numbers, were born between 25 and 29+ weeks. It is not known if these babies were given care or left to die.

In Canada, abortion is legal until the moment of birth, leaving the unborn to the mercy of radical abortion doctors.

According to Section 223(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, a child becomes a human being “when it has completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother.”

Once born alive, the infant is legally recognized as a person with the same rights as any other Canadian, including the right to life, liberty, and security under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

However, there are no laws directly protecting babies born alive after a botched abortion.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, a 2024 Quebec study revealed that over one in 10 babies aborted in the second trimester are born alive, but only 10 percent live over three hours.

Indeed, only 24.5 percent of the babies born alive were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and only 5.5 percent received palliative care.

The significant number of babies born alive after being aborted calls to mind those abortion activists who push for the legalization of infanticide.

Since Canada has no laws surrounding age for abortions, many have blurred the line between abortion and infanticide, arguing that the latter is merely a late-term abortion.

In 2024, Liberal MP Dr. Hedy Fry bizarrely implied that ‘newborns’ face increased health risks as ‘extreme right’ governments restrict abortion, a practice whose sole purpose to kill said newborn babies.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in 2013, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government refused to investigate Statistics Canada data that reported that 491 babies were left to die after they were born alive following abortions.

“Abortion is legal in Canada,” he said at the time.

Similarly, in 2011, an Alberta judge suggested that infanticide is merely an extremely late-term abortion while ruling in a case where a young mother strangled her newborn and tossed the corpse over the fence into the yard of one of her neighbors.

“While many Canadians undoubtedly view abortion as a less-than-ideal solution to unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancy, they generally understand, accept, and sympathize with the onerous demands pregnancy and childbirth exact from mothers, especially mothers without support,” the judge said.

Indeed, infanticide is often the next step for abortion activists who deny the dignity of human life, with many abortionists having been exposed for murdering babies born alive during abortion procedures.

