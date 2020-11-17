1,643 more Trump votes discovered in Georgia as election questions linger

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

FLOYD COUNTY, Georgia, November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Another handful of votes for President Donald Trump that initially went uncounted were discovered in Georgia on Monday, and while they are insufficient to reverse former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the state, they continue to fuel a wave of distrust in the initial results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that after an optical scanner used to record early votes stopped working in Floyd County, a portion of the ballots from that machine went unrecorded, because election officials failed to upload the votes from the machine’s memory card. The roughly 2,600 votes contained 1,643 for Trump and 865 for Biden.

NEW--@GabrielSterling just released the official vote breakdown from the ballots previously uncounted in Floyd County:

Trump--1,643

Biden--865

Jorgensen--16

TOTAL--2,524@FOX5Atlanta — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 17, 2020

Georgia voting system manager Gabriel Sterling called it an “amazing blunder” that “requires a change at the top of their management side,” meaning the resignation of Floyd County’s elections director, Chief Clerk Robert Brady, who has not publicly commented on the incident.

At the same time, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the audit has not found other significant discrepancies with the original numbers, suggesting that the state will not flip for Trump absent a separate major development. When the Fulton County votes are adjusted, Trump will still trail Biden in Georgia by nearly 14,000 votes.

Separate concerns remain over more systemic issues, such as the counting of ballots without adequate verification.

Just the News reported that Georgia rejected just 0.2 percent of mail-in ballots (for flaws such as missing or mismatched signatures, dates, or addresses) in 2020, a rate more than 30 times lower than the rejection rate of 6.4 percent in 2016 (rejection rates were similarly lower in Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania; Biden won all but North Carolina). University of Florida political science professor Daniel Smith says this is simply because the “cure rate” – contacting absentee voters to resolve discrepancies before their ballots have to be tossed – was “much higher.”

However, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak suggested the curing and rejections would still be higher if not for a consent decree the state settled with Democrats in March which, he argued, made meaningful signature matching dramatically less likely by not only requiring any election official who finds a potential mismatch to consult with two colleagues before acting (“With hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted, it is difficult to pull additional officials off their assignments to examine a signature”), then requiring all three to sign their own names to the rejected envelope (potentially subjecting themselves to retaliation for “voter suppression”).

Further, The Federalist’s John Daniel Davidson added, “instead of having to match the signature on file with eNet, the absentee ballot signature only had to match the signature on the absentee ballot application. The key word in the settlement was ‘any.’ That is, an absentee ballot can only be rejected if it doesn’t match ‘any’ of the signatures on file — either in eNet or the signature on the absentee ballot application.”

This means that “if someone fraudulently filed an absentee ballot application, that same person could then sign the absentee ballot itself, and since the two signatures would match, the ballot would be accepted,” Davidson warned.

Most national news networks have called the presidential election for Biden, though election results have not been officially certified yet. The Trump campaign says it’s still pursuing legal challenges in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to decide if it will pay the $7.9 million cost of a recount in Wisconsin.

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.