170+ Republican members of Congress urge Trump admin to immediately ban mailing abortion pills

The GOP letter calls on the HHS to ‘immediately reinstate’ the in-person dispensing requirement for abortion pills and presses the FDA to quickly and ‘aggressively’ review the dangers of the drugs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — More than 170 congressional Republicans have signed a new letter calling on the Trump administration to immediately restore the requirement that abortion pills be dispensed in-person and pick up the pace of its promised review of the data on the drugs’ dangers.

Under the Biden administration, health officials eliminated the requirement that abortion pills be dispensed in person, and the Biden Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel declared that a provision of the 1873 Comstock Act making it illegal for the United States Postal Service to deliver any “article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion,” did not mean what it said, and abortion pills could be freely mailed, delivered, and received “where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully,” with unlawful intent essentially declared unknowable.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to that decision on standing grounds, and the Trump campaign declared that President Donald Trump would not restore Comstock if elected. After returning to office, Trump took a number of pro-life actions that caused pro-lifers to relax, primarily in the area of taxpayer funding. Pro-lifers hoped that a strengthening of his abortion pill position would eventually follow, bolstered by promises from U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (another formerly pro-abortion figure who “moderated” during his own presidential bid) promised in May a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills, though no conclusions or timetable have yet been announced.

The November 20 letter, led by Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Rep. Diana Harshbarger, (R-TN) and addressed to Kennedy and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary, asks that the “deleterious and grossly underreported effects on women of the drug mifepristone be aggressively investigated and decisive action taken to protect women from harm” and urges “immediate action be taken to, at a minimum, reinstate the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders have added their names to the letter.

It highlights an April analysis by the Ethics & Public Policy Center (EPPC), which concluded that almost 11 percent of women suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other major conditions after taking mifepristone, according to insurance data, plus similar findings by the Restoration of America Foundation, as part of a “growing body of evidence indicating that the health risks associated with mifepristone abortions are severe, widespread, and significantly underreported.”

“The dangerous Biden mail-order scheme was designed to give abortion activists license to mail drugs everywhere, even into states like [abortion coercion victim Rosalie] Markezich’s home state of Louisiana that have pro-life protections for pregnant mothers and their unborn babies,” the letter says. “These drugs are sent across state lines with no physician oversight, and without appropriate screening to ensure that bad actors are not secretly poisoning women without their knowledge or forcing women to take abortion drugs against their will—a clear indication that radical pro-abortion activists care more about protecting abortion access than about upholding women’s health and safety.”

Ultimately, it notes, almost two-thirds of all U.S. abortions are now done via drugs.

“Under your leadership, HHS and FDA can reverse this wrong,” the letter concludes. “We urge you to immediately reinstate the REMS requiring in-person dispensing of mifepristone and to expedite the promised review by the FDA into the dangers of abortion drugs.”

Abortion pills have become arguably the most important part of the abortion lobby’s business, and the ability to mail them across state lines to be taken in complete privacy is nearly impossible for pro-life states to prevent, effectively undermining Trump’s own stated desire for every state to decide abortion policy for itself.

In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, yet the chemical abortion business “surged” with 64 percent of new facilities built specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol. Citing data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, STAT says mifepristone “accounts for roughly half of all abortions in the U.S.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s most recent annual report revealed that, almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operates almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 in the most recent reporting period. According to the Lozier Institute’s Prof. Michael New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

