19 Ontario women sent to US for abortions, costing taxpayers over $300,000

From 2023 to 2024, Ontario sent 19 women to the U.S. for abortions which were covered by taxpayer dollars under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. With an average cost of $17,382, a pro-life researcher suspects many or all were late-term abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — The province of Ontario has paid for 19 women to have their babies aborted in the United States at a taxpayer-covered cost of about $17,382 per life ended.

According to information published December 18 by pro-life advocate Patricia Maloney, from 2023 to 2024, Ontario sent 19 women to the United States for abortions which were covered by taxpayer dollars under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

“Ontario sent 19 women to the United States and OHIP pre-approved these abortions to the tune of $229,995US or about $327,608.28 Canadian,” the report found.

“That is $12,205US or about $17,381.58 Canadian per abortion,” it continued.

Additionally, the report pointed out that the high cost of the abortion suggests that the procedures were likely to end the lives of third trimester babies.

The average cost of third trimester abortions ranges from “a few thousand dollars to over $25,000, depending on gestation and clinical complexity,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Third trimester abortions, often performed on babies who can survive outside the womb, are usually carried out through a dilation and evacuation (D&E) procedure. During the abortion, a pair of forceps is inserted into the womb to grasp part of the fetus. The forceps are used to break and twist off the bones of the unborn child.

This process is repeated until the fetus is totally dismembered and removed. Usually, the spine must be snapped, and the skull crushed in order to remove them.

Another and even more gruesome method for extremely late term abortions, from 30 to 40 weeks, is a partial birth abortion. During this procedure, the abortionist pulls the baby’s leg out into the birth canal using forceps.

The abortionist then delivers the baby’s entire body, except for the head. The abortionist jams scissors into the baby’s skull. The scissors are then opened to enlarge the skull. The scissors are removed, and a suction catheter is inserted. The child’s brains are sucked out, causing the skull to collapse. Finally, the dead baby is removed from his mother.

Abortion activists routinely deny that the violent procedure is carried out as even the most stalwart abortion advocate cannot escape the brutality of the murder of nearly fully developed babies. However, evidence has revealed that late term abortions are being performed across the country.

In October, Students for Life captured notorious abortionist Curtis Boyd eagerly offering advice on facilitating an abortion as late as eight months into pregnancy.

Despite pro-abortion advocates’ claims, more than 50,000 abortions a year take place after 15 weeks (almost four months into pregnancy) and approximately 10,000 after 20 weeks (five months), with published data even from pro-abortion sources acknowledging that the majority of those cases do not cite “medical” reasons, of which there aren’t any anyway.

“Don’t let the pro-abortions tell you that Canada isn’t committing very late term/third trimester abortions,” Maloney warned. “Because they do. In this case at least, we just did it in the United States. Oh. And those 19 out of country abortions? That’s only from one province. How many are being done in the rest of Canada?”

