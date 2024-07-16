2.5 million in Ontario don’t have family doctor as COVID mandates for health workers remain

In a July 11 press release, the Ontario College of Family Physicians called for urgent support for the 2.5 million Ontarians who are without a family doctor, amid ongoing hospital staff shortages that were ostensibly worsened due to COVID vaccine mandates.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — While COVID vaccine mandates remain, Ontario physicians are demanding “urgent support” for the 2.5 million residents of the province who are currently without a family doctor.

In a July 11 press release, the Ontario College of Family Physicians called for urgent support for the 2.5 million Ontarians who are without a family doctor, amid ongoing hospital staff shortages that were ostensibly worsened due to the imposition of COVID vaccine mandates.

“Every Ontarian deserves a family doctor, and patients should be able to find one in their community,” said Dr. Mekalai Kumanan, president of the Ontario College of Family Physicians. “System-wide issues are stretching family doctors far beyond capacity. We need to address the pressing issues facing family doctors today.”

According to new data, the number of Ontarians without a family doctor has risen from 1.8 million in 2020 to 2.5 million as of September 2023 The data further revealed that over 160,000 people were added to the list in a six-month period alone.

Dr. Archna Gupta, family doctor and researcher with Upstream Labs, explained that not having a family doctor often means “patients may need to rely on hospital emergency departments more frequently and do not get screened for cancer as often.”

Ontario’s doctor and healthcare staff shortage comes as the province continues to mandate COVID vaccines to work in hospital settings.

Indeed, according to recently released figures, Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032 to fill the healthcare workers shortage – figures the Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford had asked the Information and Privacy Commissioner to keep secret.

While the official number of nurses and other workers relieved of their duties for refusing to take the experimental injections remains uncertain, Raphael Gomez, director of the Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Relations at the University of Toronto, told CTV News that as many as 10 percent of nurses in the province either quit or retired early as a result of the mandates.

Ontario pro-freedom Dr. Mark Trozzi, who has been persecuted for resisting the COVID agenda, told LifeSiteNews that the ongoing vaccine mandates are an attempt to cover up the fact that the shots were a failure and dangerous.

“I believe that anyone continuing to administrate these mandates rather than halting these injections entirely, because of their extreme danger signals, is negligent if not intentionally criminal,” he declared.

“They are pretending that they did not just severely screw up thus killing and injuring many innocent people,” Trozzi explained. “In continuing the mandates and not halting the injections, they persist in placing their own interests to cover their guilt and maintain their profits; rather than even remotely serve their duty to protect human life. It is my opinion that they should be removed from office in handcuffs and prosecuted.”

Trozzi further pointed out that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) is both creating and “solving” the doctor shortage.

“The leadership of Canada’s colleges of physicians and surgeons along with guilty person’s in provincial and federal governments, stripped the licenses of our most trust-worthy physicians and nurses,” he explained.

“They also forced an exodus of quieter but intelligent doctors who quietly refused to be injected with the C-19 genetic ‘vaccines’,” Trozzi continued. “What makes this worse, is the current precedent being set, which is to inject and muzzle all our still licensed doctors and nurses and eliminate any doctor or nurse who warns the public with true science.”

Indeed, those who dare to speak out against the dangers of the COVID vaccine are punished even more severely than those who quietly refused the shot.

In April, LifeSiteNews reported that Canadian nurse Kristen Nagle was found guilty of violating Ontario’s COVID rules for participating in an anti-lockdown rally and speaking out against COVID mandates.

While her fine was massively reduced, she was still placed under a two-year probation, which she said is designed to stop her from “speaking out or going against public health measures.”

“The doctors, nurses and scientists who will protect and serve them no matter what, have been removed from their service,” Trozzi warned. “People should fight.”

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











