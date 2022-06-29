2 Days Left!

We have just 2 days to raise 73% of our minimum need. We truly need your help.

There are just 2 scheduled days left in our Summer campaign to raise the remaining 73% of the campaign goal. This admittedly seems to be a nearly impossible challenge for our readers, especially considering there is so little time remaining.

And yet, on the other hand, if everyone who comes to LifeSite, and the hundreds of thousands who are subscribers to our various emails during those days made a gift of only $10 or more – the goal would be very easily reached and surpassed. A little bit from many generates miracles. That is why we no longer panic during these campaigns as we used to in the past, especially when we had no money in the bank at the beginning of each campaign! That was the norm back then.

Your gift today will help us reach our goal by our deadline of July 1: give.lifesitenews.com/2daysleft.

We also realize that we offer our readers something that is invaluable – consistent truth on the issues that matter the most to you and upon which civilization depends, but which many do not want you to know. To the secular society and the post-Christian civilization in which we live, knowledge is power. But we don’t seek power. We just want you to know what is really going on so that you can be the agents for cultural change. LifeSite is the important messenger, helping get the truth out so that you can affect the culture for good.

When you give to LifeSite, we give back to you our intense dedication and the promise to do everything possible to satisfy your need to receive the truth on the latest developments and the ability for you to make the most well-informed decisions and to take the most informed actions. That is invaluable.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, we saw hundreds of thousands of readers and subscribers coming to our site in just the past several days. This was undoubtedly some of the most historic news reporting on LifeSiteNews in our past 25-year history.

Today, I’m inviting you to help us reach our summer fundraising campaign goal to help us reach even more readers in the coming days, weeks, and months with continued coverage of more influential stories like this – stories that mainstream media is reporting with an extreme anti-life bias and intent to destroy some of the Supreme Court justices, pregnancy crisis centers and other pro-life organizations. They spread lies and hate; we spread truth, love and joy – for life.

We need your financial help for us to be able to continue to carry on this essential mission. Please donate by clicking here.

I’m sure you’ve heard and seen the outright lies coming from the mainstream or now often called legacy media in the wake of the U.S. Dobbs decision. Lies that more women will die because abortion isn’tan option. Lies that “treatments” for various medical conditions are abortion. And lies that overturning Roe was a violation of women’s “healthcare” rights.

Not only are we reporting the truth on this developing story and showing the truthful pro-life side of this entire decision, we are also countering these lies coming from the corrupt mainstream media. With an unapologetically pro-life worldview, you can rest assured that our coverage of Dobbs is truthful and faithful to the facts.

Even more, our team is also reaching out to the pregnancy centers who have been vandalized and are offering to help them fundraise through our LifeFunder crowd-funding platform. We are, of course, reporting on the vandalism that has occurred since the decision was confirmed, and offering to lend them a hand during this tumultuous time when women need their help more than ever.

Your contribution today would help LifeSite not only reach our campaign goal but would also enable us to give a voice to more and more pro-lifers on the ground doing their important pro-life work.

Are you tired of the slanted, hateful reporting coming from the mainstream media? If so, I encourage you to start a monthly gift today in lieu of a newspaper or online news subscription. Your monthly gift will invest directly into our pro-life and pro-family news reporting so that you can be assured you are receiving 100% pro-life news. Please give here today: give.lifesitenews.com/2daysleft.

Our staff is working tirelessly to bring you all the latest on this story and many more that you won’t hear elsewhere. We have actually been reporting a record number of news articles in recent months because of the volume of historic news developments related to our issues.

We pray at this late hour that you will help our team reach our goal and enable us to continue reporting more and more important stories. Can we count on you to help us today? Please pitch in with a gift here: give.lifesitenews.com/2daysleft.

Thank you in advance for all you’re able to give. May God bless you and please pray for the success of this campaign.

Share











