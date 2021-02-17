2 days left: Register now for LifeSite’s online conference on COVID

February 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The spread of the coronavirus and the proliferation of totalitarian regulations and disinformation campaigns by the media and Big Tech have led to rampant fear among people all over the world.

This Friday, February 19, LifeSite will be bringing you a FREE virtual conference on the coronavirus to get the truth out about the virus. Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health will feature speakers with a wealth of knowledge to provide an eye-opening summit on crucial issues. Be sure to register here.

Here are some of the pressing topics that will be discussed:

How aborted fetal cells are used in COVID and other vaccines

The legal implications of COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates

The truth about masks and social distancing

The reasoning behind the campaign against hydroxychloroquine and other “banned” cures to COVID

And so much more

Notable speakers include Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Dr. Leland Stillman, Pamela Acker, Dr. Sherri Tenpenney, and many more. The complete list of guests can be found on the conferences website: https://www.lifesitenews.com/unmasking-vaccines/

Here is a schedule of the conference with approximate start times:

10:00 a.m. EST – Introductory remarks by John-Henry Westen followed by panel discussion moderated by Stephen Kokx, LifeSite’s Content Marketing Manager. Guests include Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Eric Nepute, and Dr. Pam Popper. Topics include the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates, and Big Pharma’s influence in politics.

11:00 a.m. EST – Panel discussion moderated by Lisa Stover, LifeSite’s Major Gifts Officer. Guests include Dr. Pat Castle and Dr. Teresa Deisher. Topics include bodily health, cures for the coronavirus, and the psychological affects of COVID lockdowns.

12:00 p.m. EST – Panel discussion moderated by Stephen Kokx. Guests include Dr. Christina Parks, Dr. Marissa Brand, and Kirsten Meghan, M.S. OSH. Topics include hydroxycloroquine (HCQ) and alternative treatments to the coronavirus, aborted fetal cell use in vaccines, family life and children during COVID.

1:00 p.m. EST – Panel discussion moderated by Gualberto Garcia-Jones, Vice President, LifeSiteNews. Guests include attorney Thomas Renze, Brad Bergford, and Rebecca Messall. Topics include religious liberty, lockdown laws, free speech, and censorship issues.

2:00 p.m. EST – Panel discussion moderated by John-Henry Westen, co-founder and editor in chief, LifeSiteNews. Guests include Dr. Leland Stillman, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Pamela Acker. Topics include the moral aspects of the COVID vaccine, political impact of the virus, and aborted fetal cells used in the COVID vaccines.

Don’t miss out on this important, informative, and historic online conference. Sign up now for FREE here.