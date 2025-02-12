2 House Republicans introduce bill to permanently ban federal abortion funding

Congressmen Chris Smith and Roger Wicker reintroduced legislation to ban federal taxpayer funding of abortion that would solidify a set of positive executive actions by President Donald Trump that a future president could undo with the stroke of a pen.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Congressional Republicans reintroduced legislation to ban federal taxpayer funding of abortion that would strengthen and make permanent a set of positive executive actions by President Donald Trump that a future president could undo with the stroke of a pen.

The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2025 states that “(n)o funds authorized or appropriated by Federal law, and none of the funds in any trust fund to which funds are authorized or appropriated by Federal law, shall be expended for any abortion” or for “health benefits coverage that includes coverage of abortion” except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency. The bill also clarifies that it does not apply to medical treatment needed after abortion complications.

The bill would effectively exclude abortion from federal health facilities, federal insurance plans, and federal tax deductions, and codify in federal law the Hyde Amendment, which is traditionally included in federal budgets on an annual basis and has been estimated to have saved more than two million lives since its adoption decades ago by forbidding most taxpayer dollars from directly funding elective abortions.

“Lives are saved when federal taxpayer dollars are not available to pay for abortion and the demise of unborn babies. Americans are often shocked to learn that abortion methods include decapitating and dismembering a child’s fragile body or using drugs like mifepristone to starve the child to death before forcibly expelling him or her from the safety of the womb,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, co-chair of the Pro-Life Caucus who sponsored the House version of the bill. “The majority of Americans do not want their tax dollars used to pay for abortion. Abortion violence must be replaced with compassion and empathy for women and for defenseless unborn baby girls and boys.”

“Millions of Americans share my belief that unborn life should be protected in the womb. Using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions is wrong,” added Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi who sponsored the Senate version. “My Senate Republican colleagues and I will continue fighting to preserve life.”

Within weeks of returning to office, Trump reinstated the Hyde Amendment as well as the Mexico City Policy, which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad. President Ronald Reagan first instituted the policy in 1984, and President George W. Bush reinstated it in 2001. For decades, it has been taken for granted that Democrat presidents rescind the policy shortly after taking office and Republican presidents restore it. Restoring the policy was one of the first acts of Trump’s first term, while he said on the 2024 campaign trail he would “consider” bringing it back.

Both moves were welcome news to pro-lifers, as were the cancellation of millions of pro-abortion subsidies by the Trump administration’s freeze of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending. However, as executive actions, such moves only last as long as a like-minded president occupies the White House and may be unilaterally reversed by the next Democrat president.

However, if actual legislation were to codify such restrictions in federal law, it would take a future act of Congress to send a repeal of them to the president’s desk.

Calling this legislation “the most important bill since Dobbs,” Liberty Counsel is urging Americans to tell their elected representatives to support it, because Trump’s actions “will almost certainly be overturned the moment he leaves office.”

“(A)bortion funding has become a political football where one administration bans abortion funding only to have the next administration return to funding the slaughter of innocents with taxpayer dollars,” Liberty Counsel wrote. “The only way to stop the back and forth is to PERMANENTLY ban taxpayer-funding abortions through legislation — and HR 7 does just that.”

Trump’s Democrat predecessor, President Joe Biden, ultimately gave more than $1.23 billion of American taxpayers’ money to pro-abortion groups over the course of his single term, according to an analysis by Restoration of America, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the United Nations Population Fund.

