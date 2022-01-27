Australian freedom fighter thanks activists around the world for their support in the face of COVID tyranny

'You have shown that the world is united and that we are unstoppable, you have proven that no one is in this fight alone.'

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — Australian pro-freedom group Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA) thanked citizen activists from 20 nations around the world who participated in a global protest against the extreme COVID measures being foisted upon Australians over the last two years.

RDA launched its “SOS from Australia” campaign on December 4, 2021, asking freedom advocates across the globe to unite with one voice in opposing the tyrannical restrictions Down Under — including restricting those who have not received the abortion-tainted COVID jabs from entering a raft of health, leisure, and entertainment venues — imposed on Australian citizens throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on behalf of RDA, Victoria-based journalist and freedom campaigner Monica Smit said in Thursday’s video statement that people from the many countries which answered the call for support — including Finland, the U.S., the U.K., Romania, Japan, and fifteen others — have “have breathed new life into our fight.”

Smit emphasized that “even though they are fighting their own battles at the same time,” worldwide activists recognize that “Australia is the tip of the spear … Australia is the testing ground for the new agenda.”

“If Australia can fight and win this battle between freedom and tyranny, so can your country,” Smit added.

The show of solidarity, she said, has “inspired and empowered us to never give up, you have shown that the world is united and that we are unstoppable, you have proven that no one is in this fight alone. We are united, we are working together, and together we can and will stop this agenda.”

Smit shared her enthusiasm to be working alongside freedom groups all over the world and said that work is being done “to bring about worldwide campaigns and initiatives” to push back against the tightening grip of COVID tyranny.

“This is the beginning of a new worldwide pushback against the evil agenda. Good always prevails, the truth always comes out,” she said. “Every day that we wake up is one day closer to getting our God-given rights back. It will happen, it’s only a matter of time.”

“Until then stay strong, stay focused, and I will you see you in a newly liberated society that we are all building together.”

Share











