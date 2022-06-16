More than 20 pregnancy centers in the US have faced pro-abortion attacks since leaked Roe opinion

(LifeSiteNews) — There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the USA since the draft of a Supreme Court decision concerning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.
The incidents have ranged from spray-painting graffiti to smashing windows and arson. Some attacks are anonymous, and others have been claimed by extremist pro-abortion groups like “Jane’s Revenge” and the “Anti Hope Brigade.”
The crimes began just days after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was published by Politico in early May and have continued as the final Supreme Court decision remains undisclosed. One of the first incidents took place on May 14 at Alpha Pregnancy Center in Maryland. Various messages, including “You’re anti-choice, not pro-life” and “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you,” were spray-painted on and near the entrance.
Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for this attack.
Alpha Pregancy Center, a religious organization crisis pregnancy center located in Reisterstown Maryland, was targeted last night. “Jane’s Revenge” was found spray painted near the entrance of the center. Thread below goes into details about this autonomous group. https://t.co/gwDuPSZMju pic.twitter.com/4679D2sBhy
— Wayward.streamer (@StreamerWayward) May 15, 2022
On June 2, the terrorist group released a message regarding its vandalism at Agape, a pregnancy resource center in Des Moines, IA.
“We broke windows and wrote messages of ‘god loves abortion’, ‘fake clinic’, ‘this place is not safe’, and ‘stop lying’. It was fun and easy,” Jane’s Revenge wrote. “Now is the time for action. Crisis pregnancy centers as well as the churches, banks, and businesses that support them are all responsible for the violence of forced birth.”
June 2, 2022 – Des Moines, Iowa. No pics, statement sent to @dsmstreetmedics pic.twitter.com/qeTfFptTjq
— Yellow Peril Tactical (@YPTActual) June 10, 2022
Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center in Oregon suffered fire damage on June 11 after an incendiary device was through through a window, another act of violence from abortion activists.
That same day, Hope Pregnancy Center in Philadelphia was found vandalized as well. The next morning, on June 12, a post claiming responsibility for the damage was published on the Philly Anti-Capitalist blog.
“We smashed out all of the windows of the ‘Hope’ pregnancy center on Broad St.,” the self-styled “Anti Hope Brigade” wrote.
“We are tired of your ‘family values’ and you forcing families, and your values onto our bodies. This fake clinic spread lies and is part of a broader attempt to strip away body autonomy from hundreds of women and people…If the attack on abortion does not stop our attacks will broaden.”
June 13, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA. The photo is a stock photo, but the “Anti Hope Brigade” sends a communique claiming responsibility for smashing the windows of the Hope pregnancy center. They cite the previous Jane’s Revenge actions as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/8W8g6I6MV5
— Yellow Peril Tactical (@YPTActual) June 14, 2022
In response to the attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and offices, Catholic Vote has created a map to track the violence. The lay organization has identified the following as sites of pro-abortion arson or vandalism.
- Hollywood, FL — South Broward Pregnancy Center and Archdiocese of Miami Respect Life Ministry
- Asheville, NC — Mountain Area Pregnancy Services
- Manassas, VA — First Care Women’s Health
- Alexandria, VA — Concerned Women for America
- Reiserstown, MD — Alpha Pregnancy Center
- Frederick, MD — BirthRight of Frederick
- Frederick, MD — CareNet Frederick
- Reiserstown, MD — Alpha Pregnancy Center
- Buffalo, NY — CompassCare Pregnancy Services
- Madison, WI — Wisconsin Family Action
- Des Moines, IA — Agape Pregnancy Resource Center
- Denton, TX — Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center
- Austin, TX — Trotter House
- Long Beach, CA — His Nesting Place Home for Mothers & Children
- Sebastopol, CA — Pregnancy Center Billboard
- Eugene, OR — Dove Medical Clinic
- Keizer, OR — Oregon Right to Life
- Gresham, OR — Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center
- Portland, OR — Southeast Portland Pregnancy Resource Center
- Vancouver, WA — Options360 Women’s Clinic
- Federal Way, WA — Care Net Pregnancy and Family Services of Puget Sound
- Lynnwood, WA — Next Step Pregnancy Services
- Philadelphia, PA — Hope Pregnancy Center
- Washington, DC — Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center
The leaked Supreme Court draft indicated that a majority will overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, which would weaken the control of the federal government over the issue and leave abortion laws to be determined by individual states.