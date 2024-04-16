20-year-old Quebec man suffering from ‘body integrity dysphoria’ has two healthy fingers amputated

Not dissimilar to acts of mutilation carried out on the gender-confused in the name of transgenderism, a Quebec surgeon has amputated two healthy fingers off the hand of a 20-year-old man suffering from 'body integrity dysphoria.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Drawing parallels to the mutilation of gender-confused individuals carried out in the name of transgender ideology, a Quebec man has recently undergone surgery to have two healthy fingers amputated as a way to relieve distress caused by “body integrity dysphoria.”

According to a March 27 Clinical Case report by Dr. Nadia Nadeau of the department of psychiatry at Université Laval, a surgeon has removed a 20-year-old Quebec man’s two healthy fingers because he believed they did not belong to him.

“He was aware self-harm wasn’t a safe solution and could have repercussions on his relationships, reputation, and health,” the report said. “He couldn’t imagine himself living for the years to come with those fingers.”

According to the report, the man believed his left hand’s fourth and fifth fingers did not belong to him since he was a child, even having nightmares that his fingers were burning or rotting.

In his desire to remove his fingers, the young man considered building a small, makeshift guillotine, calling his fourth and fifth fingers “intrusive, foreign, unwanted.”

“He had contemplated asking a friend to watch over him and be prepared to call emergency services in case his attempt led to a need for resuscitation,” the report added.

After undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy, Prozac-like antidepressants, and exposure therapy, the man finally determined to have his fingers surgically removed.

The surgeon at his local hospital agreed to perform the elective amputation. The Quebec man is the first known case of “digits amputation” for body integrity dysphoria, (BID).

BID is a rare condition in which the individual desires to cut off their healthy limb, usually an one’s arm or leg, because they do not feel that it belongs to them.

Following his surgery, the man’s emotional distress was reportedly resolved and he “was able to pursue the life he envisioned as a complete human being without those two fingers bothering him.”

“He won arm-wrestling games, was able to drive his four wheelers, kept working with his hands without any problem,” the report added.

This is not the first time individuals have sought to mutilate their bodies because they do not feel comfortable in their bodies. In the late 1990s, a Scottish surgeon cut off the legs of two men who were desperate to become amputees.

“At the end of the day I have no doubt that what I was doing was the correct thing for those patients,” the surgeon, Dr. Robert Smith, told a press conference.

Similarly, in 2015, Dr. Phil interviewed a lady who purposefully blinded herself by putting drain cleaner in her eyes because she believes she should have been blind.

“I place the blame for this insanity squarely on the shoulders of transgender ideology, a cancer that has metastasized and is now poisoning the minds of medical professionals in the treatment of a different mental disorder,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“Where did the idea come from, that the amputation of healthy body parts is an appropriate solution for mental confusion about the reality of one’s body?” he questioned.

“It came from LGBT activists who convinced the world that a man can actually be ‘born in the wrong body,’ and that surgical mutilation is necessary to make his body match his delusion of being a woman,” he declared.

Indeed, while stories of those suffering from BID are shocking and widely reported, children across the world are being mutilated by “gender reassignment surgeries,” which leave them permanently disfigured and often even more depressed.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent so-called “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

“The idea that surgical amputations can ‘fix’ healthy bodies that patients just wish were different has obviously run rampant in the psychiatric field of treating transgenderism, but at least it was contained there,” Fonseca explained.

“It didn’t spread to other fields,” he continued. “Until now, whenever a sufferer of BID requested the removal of a leg or an arm, they were denied it by medical experts who recognized they had an obligation to fix the sick mind, not mess around with the body.”

“But now, all of that is out the window, and I predict we will begin to see this now with all BID patients. Instead of treating the sickness in the mind, psychiatrists and MDs will now mutilate perfectly healthy bodies,” he warned.

