200 GOP congressmen slam Democrats, say they’ll never vote for tax-funded abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Two hundred Republican Congressmen vowed in a letter addressed to U.S. House and Senate leadership their “unified opposition to Congressional Democrats’ efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment and other current-law, pro-life appropriations provisions.”

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of most federal funds for abortions, except in some limited circumstances. Although President Joe Biden was originally in favor of the Hyde Amendment, even as recently as 2019, he has dramatically altered his position to align with the Democratic Party platform, which has promised to repeal the amendment throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and, indeed, since taking the presidency. The Democrats officially support unlimited abortion on demand, funded by taxpayers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the anniversary of Roe v. Wade by pledging to make abortion available to “everyone.”

The letter noted that Biden flip-flopped on the issue of tax-funded abortions “(as) recent as June 2019,” until which time he “supported the Hyde Amendment and acknowledged that it works harmoniously with federal funding for women’s health care.”

Biden justified his change of heart by saying, “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code.”

The 200 signatories taking a stand against the Democrats and supporting the amendment, on the other hand, have the support of the public. “Polling indicates that repealing the Hyde Amendment is opposed by most of the American public.” They added that “Congressional Democrats now seek to further erode public trust in government by ignoring mainstream public opinion in favor of placating the radical Left.”

“Repealing these pro-life provisions would destroy nearly half a century of bipartisan consensus,” the letter read. “Each year since 1976, Congress has included Hyde protections in annually enacted appropriations. No president in American history has ever vetoed an appropriations bill due to its inclusion of the Hyde Amendment.”

Appealing to the great benefit of maintaining the legislation, the Republican Study Committee, responsible for the letter, wrote that the “Hyde Amendment alone has saved the lives of over 2 million innocent babies and continues to protect the conscience rights of a vast majority of Americans opposed to publicly funded abortions.”

As a result, the signatories say they “cannot allow the Hyde Amendment and other important pro-life safeguards to be decimated by Congressional Democrats. Accordingly, we pledge to vote against any government funding bill that eliminates or weakens the Hyde Amendment or other current-law, pro-life appropriations provisions.”

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, chairman of the committee, pointed the finger directly at Democrats in a statement, claiming that they have turned their backs on conscientious Americans who oppose the use of their taxes for funding abortions.

“Despite decades of consensus on this issue, radical Democrats have signaled they no longer have an interest in protecting the conscience rights of millions of Americans who do not want their hard-earned money used to pay for abortions. My colleagues and I demand congressional leaders protect the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions and save the Hyde Amendment.”

