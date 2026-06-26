200 mothers defend abortion pill reversal as California tries to shut it down

‘Some of us gave birth to children we cherish today,’ the mothers said in an open letter, expressing gratitude for the Abortion Pill Rescue Network and information about reversing their chemical abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) – More than 200 mothers who contacted the Abortion Pill Rescue Network are speaking out after attorneys for California Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta dismissed their children as “irrelevant” to his efforts to quash awareness of the life-saving practice.

The abortion pill mifepristone (RU-486) works by blocking the natural hormone progesterone that developing babies need to survive. Abortion pill reversal (APR) consists of administering extra progesterone to counteract mifepristone’s effects, ideally within 24 hours of taking the abortion pill. It is not a guarantee of successfully counteracting a chemical abortion but provides a serious chance of saving babies whose deaths would otherwise be guaranteed.

In 2023, Bonta launched a lawsuit against Heartbeat International and RealOptions Obria Medical Clinics, the latter of which runs a chain of counseling centers in the northern part of California, accusing them of violating the state’s False Advertising Law & Unfair Competition Law and seeking an injunction blocking them from promoting APR.

Pregnancy Help News reports that, as part of the response to the lawsuit, defendants have submitted photos of babies born as a result of successful APR intervention, putting faces to the real-world results of the practice – and consequences of depriving mothers of it. But attorneys on Bonta’s team have called those images “irrelevant” to the case.

In response to the state’s war on APR, more than 200 APR mothers have signed an open letter disputing the heart of California’s argument.

“When we contacted the Abortion Pill Rescue Network, no one pressured us,” they say. “No one made decisions for us. We reached out because we wanted to know if there was any possibility of continuing our pregnancies after taking mifepristone.”

“Some of us gave birth to children we cherish today. Others did not experience the outcome they hoped for. Yet regardless of the outcome, we are thankful that we were informed of an option and allowed to decide for ourselves.”

“Hope is not harm,” they declare. “Information is not misconduct. Compassion is not deception. Women facing difficult and time-sensitive decisions deserve access to information about all of their options. We believe it is our right to receive that information and to make our own medical decisions in consultation with healthcare professionals.”

Pro-life OB/GYN Dr. William Lile has explained that APR is based on principles that are well understood from progesterone’s common, FDA-approved use in a variety of other pregnancy-related situations. According to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN), “initial studies of APR have shown it has a 64-68% success rate.” Heartbeat International also publishes first-hand testimonials from women who have benefited from the technique.

In 2023, the academic journal Scientific Reports published a study by Franciscan University of Steubenville neuroscientist Dr. Stephen Sammut that found “progesterone, administered shortly after mifepristone, reversed the effects of mifepristone (i.e., reversed the abortion) with living fetuses present at the end of gestation in 81 percent of cases,” after months of being challenged and rejected by other publications.

“All major studies show that using progesterone to counteract a chemical abortion can be effective since it’s the very same hormone a woman’s body produces to sustain her pregnancy,” says Heartbeat International. “One study even shows an effective rate of 80 percent. Progesterone has been safely used with pregnant women and their babies since the 1950s. To date, statistics show more than 4,500 women have had successful abortion pill reversals and that number grows higher each day.”

However, despite labeling itself “pro-choice,” the abortion movement is notoriously hostile to any and all types of alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers as “deceptive,” to attempt to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors, to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that are less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

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