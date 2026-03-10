200+ Ontario residents were approved for assisted suicide on the same or next day in 2023

Assisted suicide became even easier to get after Liberals passed Bill C-7, which got rid of a mandatory 10-day reflection time before someone could have themselves killed by euthanasia.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A report has highlighted just how prevalent euthanasia has become in Canada’s largest province of Ontario, noting that, of the thousands who died from assisted suicide, some 200 died from the procedure after getting same-day or next-day approval.

The 2024 report from the “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) Death Review Committee (MDRC) of Ontario noted how, in 2023, a total of 219 Ontarians were asked to die by euthanasia and then were given quick approval, under what is known as Track 1.

Track 1 rules stipulate that a person has to have a reasonably foreseeable death.

Of the quick assisted suicide approvals, 30 percent of them chose to die the same day, records show.

Highlighted was a case of a man, known as Mr. C, in his 70s with cancer. He asked for assisted suicide, and five days later, he was placed in the hospital.

While in the hospital, his condition worsened to the point that he could not speak clearly. The person who was the assisted suicide practitioner tried to “vigorously rouse” him to get him to consent to being killed. This was after holding his sedation for 45 minutes.

He was killed later that day.

According to some members of the MDRC, not giving the man sedation for 45 minutes was “insufficient time for medication clearance.”

There are many cases like Mr. C in Ontario, according to the report. Assisted suicide became even easier to get after Bill C-7 came to light, which got rid of a mandatory 10-day reflection time before someone could die by euthanasia.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, are looking to make it very hard for a person to get assisted suicide.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government will be cracking down on euthanasia and introducing legislation to ban the practice for minors while making it difficult for adults to be approved for the procedure.

It is important to note that the Catholic Church affirms the truth that euthanasia is immoral in all circumstances and would be outright illegal in a just society.

Euthanasia is now the sixth-highest cause of death in Canada, after it was not listed in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

In 2021, the federal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expanded euthanasia from killing “terminally ill” patients to allowing the “chronically ill” to qualify after the passage of Bill C-7. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February 2024, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027 after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as most of Canada’s provinces.

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

Share









