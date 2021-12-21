20,000+ deaths reported to VAERS following COVID vaccines

VAERS data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included a total of 965,843 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 20,244 deaths and 155,506 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 10, 2021.

(Children’s Health Defense) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today released new data showing that a total of 965,843 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 10, 2021, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

The data included a total of 20,244 reports of deaths — an increase of 358 over the previous week — and 155,506 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 4,560 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 691,884 adverse events, including 9,295 deaths and 59,767 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 10, 2021.

Foreign reports are reports received by U.S. manufacturers from their foreign subsidiaries. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

Of the 9,295 U.S. deaths reported as of Dec. 10, 21% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 26% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 61% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 480 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Dec. 10. This includes 279 million doses of Pfizer, 184 million doses of Moderna and 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed. Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2021, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

4,181 adverse events, including 80 rated as seriousand 2 reported deaths. One death occurred in an 11-year-old girl from Georgia vaccinated Sept. 14, prior to the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine in the 5 to 11 age group.

The second death (VAERS I.D. 1890705) occurred in a 5-year-old girl who died four days after her first Pfizer shot.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2021, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent deaths involve a 13-year-old girl from Texas (VAERS I.D. 1913198) who died 31 days after receiving her COVID vaccine. According to her VAERS report, the girl received her first dose of Pfizer on Aug. 1.

Two weeks later, she complained of vague upper back pain and was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer located on her heart despite having no previous medical history. Parents requested a VAERS report be filed in case her cancer was related to the vaccine. Her cancer and heart condition rapidly and progressively worsened and she died Dec 1.

61 reportsof anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

571 reportsof myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 561 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

143 reportsof blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

CDC endorses Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J

An advisory panel to the CDC on Thursday voted 15 – 0 to “preferentially recommend” mRNA COVID vaccines Pfizer and Moderna over the J&J shot for adults 18 years and older.

The recommendation came after the agency’s advisory panel said the rate of rare blood-clotting disorders following the J&J vaccine was higher than expected.

The CDC signed off on the panel’s updated guidance late Thursday.

The panel effectively discouraged vaccine providers and adults from using J&J’s shot but stopped short of recommending the vaccine be pulled from the market. The interim recommendation applies to J&J’s primary series vaccine dose and the booster dose.

CDC officials acknowledged 54 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) among J&J recipients, including nine deaths.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force excluded “reports where [the] only thrombosis is ischemic stroke or myocardial infarction,” which significantly reduced the number of cases involving blood-clotting disorders.

16,000 physicians and scientists say kids shouldn’t get COVID vaccines

COVID vaccines are “irreversible and potentially permanently damaging,” said Dr. Robert Malone, in a statement explaining why 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring healthy children should not be vaccinated against COVID.

Malone said the viral gene injected into children’s cells forces the body to make toxic spike proteins that could cause irreparable damage to critical organs. The novel technology used by the vaccines has not been adequately tested, Malone said.

Malone said there is no benefit for children to be vaccinated against the small risks of a virus, given the COVID injuries parents, or their children, may have to live with for the rest of their lives.

Doctor says ‘many lives are being destroyed by government’s failure to recognize natural immunity

Dr. Marty Makary, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, on Tuesday, accused government officials of practicing “modern-day McCarthyism” against anyone who suggests young healthy people, especially those who recovered from COVID, don’t need booster shots.

MUST WATCH testimony by Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He accuses public health officials of “modern-day McCarthyism” + publishing studies not worthy of “a 7th-grade science experiment.”https://t.co/HkeXYlH7X8 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2021

Makary told members of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis some COVID policies have become “too extreme, too rigid and are no longer driven by clinical data.”

Makary criticized the CDC’s rush to push boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds based on lab experiments suggesting boosters raise antibody levels against Omicron.

He reminded committee members that, despite a combined annual budget of about $58 billion, neither the CDC nor the National Institutes of Health have produced a credible study on natural immunity to COVID.

Studies show Pfizer vaccine less effective against Omicron

As The Defender reported on Dec. 14, three studies released within days of each other showed the PfizerBioNTech COVID vaccine is less effective against the Omicron variant.

According to a preprint study by researchers in the U.K.’s University of Oxford, there is “a substantial fall in neutralization” of antibodies in the fully vaccinated “with evidence of some recipients failing to neutralize at all.”

According to the study, breakthrough infections in those previously infected or double-vaccinated individuals could increase, although there is currently no evidence of increased potential to cause severe disease, hospitalization or death.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

