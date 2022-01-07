In 2017, FDA approved an ingestible ‘sensor’ to digitally track medicine intake

(LifeSiteNews) — The FDA approved an Orwellian medical technology that uses sensors inserted into pills to digitally track the ingestion of the drugs in patients’ bodies, it has emerged.
In a recently resurfaced press release from December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration boasted about approving a novel medicine equipped with a “digital ingestion tracking system” that uses “sensors” inside pills to communicate with a mobile device to record when and if the patient took the drug.
“The system works by sending a message from the pill’s sensor to a wearable patch,” reads the press release.
“The patch transmits the information to a mobile application so that patients can track the ingestion of the medication on their smart phone. Patients can also permit their caregivers and physician to access the information through a web-based portal.”
The technology has been approved for an antipsychotic medication called Abilify, used to treat severe psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar induced mania. However, the “ingestible sensor” itself was approved for use by the FDA in 2012, leaving room for the possibility that the technology will be used more widely in the future.
As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations.
In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances.
“The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by four Catholic prelates, including Bishops Marian Eleganti, Rene Henry Gracida, Athanasius Schneider, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, along with ten priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia.
It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary.
Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so.
Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.”
“Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.”
“I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said.
The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition:
We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West.
The Bethlehem Declaration:
Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’
'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22).
Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27);
Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38);
Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13);
Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children…
TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE
**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash
“Being able to track ingestion of medications prescribed for mental illness may be useful for some patients,” said Mitchell Mathis, M.D., director of the Division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “The FDA supports the development and use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand how technology might benefit patients and prescribers.”
Ensuring that patients who may be a danger to themselves or others are adequately cared for though medication is not controversial. However, any technology that could help sustain medical tyranny will trouble those opposed to the current COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Last week, virologist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Robert Malone warned podcast host Joe Rogan of the worrying and increasing collusion between Big Pharma, government, and mass media, and how a select few groups have managed to supplant medical freedom with medical tyranny in a short time.
Malone told Rogan that as billion-dollar industries move in tandem to shut down vaccine skeptics, and hospitals act upon financial incentives to block early treatment options, corrupt regulatory policies have enabled pharmaceutical companies to hide vaccine risks from the government agencies that ought to “ferret out” the true safety profile of the drugs the pharmaceutical companies produce.
“We wouldn’t be having all this conflict about ‘what is truth’ if the FDA had done its job,” Malone said. “What the FDA didn’t do was force the pharmaceutical manufacturers to do their job” by rigorously proving the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 drugs they rushed through production.
According to Malone, the FDA failed to enforce standard policies for testing and verification that should have prevented pharmaceutical companies from hiding negative results of the drug trials they performed.
“Our government is out of control on this, and they are lawless,” Malone added later in the interview. “These mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg Code. They’re explicitly inconsistent with the Belmont Report. They are flat-out illegal and they don’t care.”
Nearing the end of his conversation with Rogan, Malone decried the descent into government-controlled censorship and increased power over everyday life evidenced throughout the pandemic, and warned that Americans are headed for a Chinese-style social credit system if vaccine passports and app-based surveillance become mainstream.
“[D]o you remember back a couple of years ago when you felt sorry for the people in the People’s Republic of China because their internet was filtered, they weren’t allowed free speech, their government told them what to do and think? Okay, now here we are,” Malone said. “Wake up folks.”
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.