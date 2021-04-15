2021 Canadian National March for Life on May 13 to be in-person and online

OTTAWA, April 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The 2021 Canadian National March for Life will forge ahead this year in a “hybrid” format with both an in-person rally followed by a march in Ottawa on May 13, and a “full program of virtual events” to be held between May 9 and 16.

“On May 13, Canadians will march peacefully on Parliament Hill and online to implore our leaders to enact laws that protect life from conception until natural death. Together, let us reach out and tell those most in need. You are not alone. Together, let us March for Life on May 13,” reads a description of this year’s event.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is the organizer of the event, which last year was held virtually, due to the COVID lockdowns.

CLC says that this year’s in-person rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. EST and will be approximately 45 minutes long. It will be followed by the march on Canada’s parliament.

Josie Luetke, Youth Coordinator for CLC, told LifeSiteNews that the “pandemic doesn’t change the fact that human life is not protected in Canada.”

“We are very much looking forward to once again returning to Parliament Hill for the rally and March for Life itself, as the pandemic doesn’t change the fact that human life is not protected in Canada from conception to natural death, and it’s there, in the heart of Ottawa, where this change needs to be made, and where we will hold our elected representatives to account,” said Luetke.

On Tuesday, CLC premiered a 30-minute video special special on its YouTube page to begin the “100-day countdown” to the 2021 March for Life. The video featured David Bereit, the founder of 40 Days for Life and a pro-life speaker.

The video announced this year’s event speakers as well as the planned schedule of events.

The kick-off event for this year’s March for Life will be an online screening of the film Roe v. Wade, which will take place on April 18. Tickets for the showing are $12.99.

During the March for Life week, an online Rose Dinner will be held on May 13, emceed by Bereit, and starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Rose Dinner will feature an engaging panel discussion on “the pro-life movement in a cancel culture,” according to the CLC.

It will be moderated by Canadian filmmaker and director Kevin Dunn. The panel will include Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America, Rev. Dr. Andrew P.W. Bennett, former Canadian Ambassador for Religious Freedom, and Tanya Granic Allen, TV host and political commentator.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by going to marchforlife.ca/event/rose-dinner-2021/.

Luetke said the 2021 events will be “even better” than last year’s.

“If you enjoyed the Virtual National March for Life last year, I assure you that you’ll find our 2021 events even better, as we’ve been working very diligently over the past few months to bring you an extremely engaging and powerful schedule, with elements that will appeal to everyone,” said Luetke.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Luetke said she is hoping there will be a good turnout for the online youth conference, noting that registration for the youth conference — which is free of charge — is now open.

“The youth conference was indispensable in my own development as a pro-life activist, and the virtual one we have planned is every bit as educational and inspirational,” said Luetke.