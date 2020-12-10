2021 March for Life Chicago will be pro-life tour of Midwest

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

December 10, 2020 (Pregnancy Help News) — Note from Pregnancy Help News: This year the March for Life Chicago will transform into a Midwest tour. The March will span five states, stopping at seven separate locations through the month of January. At each stop, speakers will address the affliction of abortion and the destruction it causes for unborn children and their families. Participants will also hear inspiring stories and be encouraged to unite with their neighbors throughout the Midwest in actively defending life.

Spanning three weeks in January and covering five states, pro-life advocates from around the Midwest will gather in multiple locations leading up the March for Life Chicago.

The march, an annual event, draws thousands from across the Midwest to celebrate all human life from conception through natural death.

Overseen by weDignify and dozens of local organizations, this year’s March for Life Chicago will lead the Midwest pro-life movement in voicing its support for life in a new way — through the Moving the Movement, a multicity tour with stops in Des Moines, IA; Indianapolis, IN; Omaha, NE; Madison, WI; Mundelein, IL; and Fort Wayne, IN in the weeks leading up to the March for Life Chicago downtown in the Chicago loop.

“Over 130,000 lives are lost in the Midwest each year to the tragedy of abortion,” stated March for Life Chicago Executive Director Kevin Grillot. “Each one of us has the opportunity to stand up against the biggest human rights crisis of our time. In 2021, we are bringing the March for Life Chicago to individual cities, giving people the chance to mourn the many lives lost in their communities and to advocate for a life-giving future for unborn babies and for their parents.”

The tour will span five states, stopping at seven separate locations. At each tour stop, speakers will address the affliction of abortion and the destruction reaped upon families, killing unborn babies and harming their parents. Participants will also hear inspiring stories and a rallying cry to unite with their neighbors throughout the Midwest in actively defending life.

Marches and car rallies will take place at designated times and locations, where together with local co-sponsoring organizations, the March for Life Chicago will welcome thousands of individuals, families, and groups, to advocate for mothers and their babies and voice opposition to Roe v. Wade and anti-life legislation.

The local tour stops will build up momentum that will culminate in the major event on January 23 — the March for Life Chicago.

As in past years, diverse groups united by their respect for life will gather together in downtown Chicago. Careful attention will be paid to the logistics to ensure that pro-life voices are heard, local regulations are honored, and all marchers are kept safe.

March for Life Chicago 2020 and the Moving the Movement Tour dates January 2 through 23, 2021 include:

January 2: Madison, WI

(cohosted by Pro-Life Wisconsin, Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Catholic Conference, and Wisconsin Family Action) January 9: Des Moines, IA

(cohosted by Iowans for LIFE) January 10: Omaha, NE

(cohosted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha) January 16: Ft. Wayne, IN

(cohosted by the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and Right to Life of Northeast Indiana) January 17: Mundelein, IL

(cohosted by Lake County Right to Life of IL, the Archdiocese of Chicago, and Orthodox Christians for Life) January 22: Indianapolis, IN

(cohosted by Right to Life of Indianapolis) January 23: March for Life Chicago, Downtown Chicago, IL (cohosted by Moody Radio,

Note from Pregnancy Help News: The article was provided by March for Life Chicago partner TC Public Relations. The March for Life Chicago is an annual public event that marks the tragedy of legalized abortion in the United States, along with the devastating social, moral and legal consequences that have followed. weDignify oversees the March for Life Chicago in leading the Midwest pro-life movement and mentors college students into skilled, virtuous pro-life leaders.

Published with permission from Pregnancy Help News.