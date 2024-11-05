2024 presidential election results live map: Trump vs. Harris

Follow the results of the 2024 presidential election with LifeSiteNews’ live Electoral College map, which will be continuously updated with results from each state.

(LifeSiteNews) — Results have begun coming in the 2024 presidential race, in what is likely to be one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are vying to become the 47th president of the United States, with radically different visions for America and major implications for life, the family, and freedom.

Follow the 2024 presidential election results with LifeSiteNews’ live Electoral College map, which will be updated with results from each state. Trump’s Electoral College lead according to projections from the Associated Press is currently 198-109.

Candidates need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, and the election is expected to hinge on a handful of battleground states.

Polling has shown a close race between Trump and Harris, though Trump is leading in most swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, and he significantly outperformed polling averages in the 2020 and 2016 elections.

Election results will come in as polls close in different states, starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Election officials have admitted that the winner of some key states, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania, may not be declared on Tuesday due to now-widespread mail-in voting.

The 2020 presidential election was notoriously plagued by irregularities, and conservatives have called for activists to monitor today’s election and report any issues.

This cycle, nearly 80 million voters – around half of the total vote in 2020 – have already cast ballots before election day. Around 55% of those early votes were in-person, according to NBC News.

In addition to the presidential election, Americans went to the polls today to decide control of the U.S. House and Senate and to vote on radical pro-abortion ballot measures in 10 states.

Life, family, religion freedom at stake

Trump and Harris, who replaced 81-year-old Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket less than four months ago, have sharply contrasting platforms and records, though Trump has taken a leftward shift on abortion in recent months.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California who was ranked the most liberal member of the Senate and had a 100% pro-abortion voting record, has made abortion the centerpiece of her campaign and has pledged to sign a federal law that would legalize unrestricted abortion in all 50 states.

Harris has endorsed the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” a Democratic bill that would declare abortion throughout pregnancy a national “right” and invalidate hundreds of state and local pro-life laws. Unlike Trump, she even opposes religious exemptions.

Harris is also a militant supporter of all aspects of the LGBT movement, including “gender transitions” for minors, taxpayer funding for transgender surgeries, drag queens, and LGBT indoctrination of children in schools, and has said that she would sign the pro-LGBT “Equality Act.” Harris was an early proponent of homosexual “marriage” and is strongly backed by LGBT activists.

Trump opposes underage “transitions,” LGBT ideology in schools, and allowing gender-confused males to compete in women’s sports and use female bathrooms but supports homosexual “marriage.” The Republican former president has vowed to criminalize “transitioning” minors without parental consent and to ban federally funded healthcare providers from subjecting children to transgender drugs and surgeries, among other actions.

Trump, who had a pro-life record as president, has said that he would not sign a federal abortion ban or prohibit abortion pills and has embraced in vitro fertilization (IVF) while upholding Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and once again allows states to ban abortion. In February, nearly 90,000 babies were estimated to have been saved so far due to the Dobbs ruling.

Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe v. Wade and would likely have the opportunity to appoint more justices if re-elected.

Trump has criticized some state pro-life laws, including Florida’s six-week abortion ban, but confirmed in August that he would vote against a pro-abortion constitutional amendment in Florida that would nullify the law. He has additionally suggested that he would ban international taxpayer funding for abortion.

Trump supports religious liberty, parental rights, and freedom of speech and has pledged to defend homeschooling and end the Biden-Harris administration’s collusion with social media platforms to censor posts. While president, Trump approved the first-ever Catholic Mass on White House grounds.

Harris, however, has a record of targeting Catholics.

As attorney general of California, she prosecuted Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after he released videos that showed Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts. As a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, she suggested that a judicial nominee should be disqualified due to his involvement in the Knights of Columbus, citing the Catholic organization’s opposition to abortion and homosexual “marriage.”

Moreover, under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Justice has selectively enforced the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to target peaceful Catholic pro-life advocates like Mark Houck and Paulette Harlow, and the FBI was found to have surveilled churches that celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass. Trump has slammed the administration for jailing pro-lifers and vowed to pardon them if re-elected. Moreover, the Biden-Harris administration has tried to force hospitals and doctors to commit abortions and facilitate the surgical mutilation of gender-confused children, in a reversal of Trump administration policy.

