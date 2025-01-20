2025 March for Life: List of events taking place

March for Life events begin Wednesday, January 22 in the Washington, D.C. area and continue through the weekend.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — This year’s March for Life will be the third since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 and comes just days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The March will be headlined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who played a key role last fall in defeating the state’s pro-abortion Amendment 4 that would have overturned the state’s heartbeat law and declared abortion a constitutional “right.” Other speakers include Live Action’s Lila Rose, abortion survivor Josiah Presley, and obstetrician and former abortionist Dr. Catherine Wheeler.

The March for Life will be livestreamed here. Below is a list of events taking place during the March and the surrounding days.

In addition to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, which will host the National Prayer Vigil for Life on Thursday and Friday, Catholic Mass options include the nearby Priory of the Immaculate Conception at the Dominican House of Studies, where daily Mass is celebrated at 7:20 a.m. and the faithful can join the recitation of the Divine Office and the Holy Rosary.

The Traditional Latin Mass is offered in Washington, D.C., on Sunday at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America at 9 a.m. It is also offered at Old St. John the Evangelist in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday at 8 a.m. (Details below.)

Wednesday, January 22

Prayers and remembering victims of Roe v. Wade in front of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of the United States

1 First St N.E., Washington, D.C. 20543

12 p.m.

Flowers will be laid on the steps of the Supreme Court at the conclusion. Sponsored by Priests for Life, Faith & Liberty, Christian Defense Coalition, and Stanton Healthcare.

March for Life Expo

Westin D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The March for Life Expo, “the nation’s largest annual pro-life Expo,” features exhibitions by dozens of pro-life and Catholic organizations from around the country, including Sisters for Life, Human Life International, and Alliance Defending Freedom. The Expo begins Wednesday evening and continues Thursday and Friday. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Thursday, January 23

Prayer and protest outside Planned Parenthood killing center

1225 Fourth St. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20002

9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sponsored by Priests for Life

March for Life Expo

Westin D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001

9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Law of Life Summit (registration required)

Westin D.C. Downtown Hotel,

999 9th St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Law of Life Summit: “We believe all life must be respected from conception to natural death. Do you agree? If so, join us as we unite national and local leaders with advocates, influencers, and organizations to energize and build a culture of life.”

National Prayer Vigil for Life

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Ave. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017

4:45 p.m.-5 p.m. – Chaplet of Divine Mercy

5 p.m.-7 p.m. – Opening Mass, principal celebrant and homilist: Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas, Bishop of Toledo and Chairman, USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities. It will be livestreamed at www.nationalshrine.org/mass.

7 p.m.-8 p.m. – Holy Hour for Life

Seminarian-led holy hours will also be livestreamed between 8 p.m.-8 a.m. See the events page here.

LIFE FEST 2025

EagleBank Arena

4500 Patriot Cir, Fairfax, VA 22030

7 p.m.-9:45 p.m. – Night of Praise (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

LIFE FEST 2025, which includes a Night of Praise on Thursday and a Morning Mass and Rally on Friday, is organized by the Sisters of Life, the Knights of Columbus, and the Diocese of Arlington.

“The ticket price is $10 for the Night of Praise and $15 for the Morning Rally and Mass. The Morning Rally and Mass ticket includes a Chick-fil-A lunch. Combination tickets are $20,” according to the Diocese of Arlington.

Friday, January 24

Lauds and Mass at the Priory of the Immaculate Conception

The Dominican House of Studies

487 Michigan Ave. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017

7 a.m.

National Prayer Vigil for Life

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Ave. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017

8 a.m.-9 a.m. – Closing Mass for Life, principal celebrant and homilist: Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn

March for Life Expo

Westin D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001

9 a.m.-8 p.m.

LIFE FEST 2025

EagleBank Arena 4500 Patriot Cir, Fairfax, VA 22030 8 a.m.-11 a.m. – Morning Mass and Rally (Doors open at 7:30 a.m.) National Pro-Life Prayer Service DAR Constitution Hall 1776 D St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20006 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Holy Mass at 7:30 a.m. The 30th annual National Memorial for the Pre-Born and Their Mothers and Fathers includes a prayer service at 8:30 a.m. followed by a meet-and-greet at 10:30 a.m. It is sponsored by Priests for Life and the National Pro-Life Religious Council. Several pro-life groups have signed on as co-sponsors, including LifeSiteNews, Thomas More Society, 40 Days for Life, Population Research Institute, National Right to Life Committee, and more. Tickets are not required, and large groups can be easily accommodated. Read more about the service here.

11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Pre-Rally Concert ft. Unspoken Washington Monument grounds between 17th St. N.W. and 15th St. N.W. 12 p.m.-1 p.m. – Rally 1 p.m.-4 p.m. – March for Life 17th St. N.W. adjacent to Washington Monument grounds

The March for Life will be livestreamed here, and EWTN will air the March from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and re-air it on 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Silent No More Awareness: Testimonies of men and women harmed by abortion

The Supreme Court of the United States

1 First St N.E., Washington, D.C. 20543

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Dominican House of Studies

487 Michigan Ave. N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017

5:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

The National Pro-Life Summit (registration required)

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert St. N.W., Washington, D.C.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The second annual National Pro-Life Summit is a one-day training program for pro-life activists organized by Students for Life of America, Alliance Defending Freedom, and other pro-life groups.

Register at prolifesummit.com. Tickets are $60 for students and $85 for adults.

Sunday, January 26

Traditional Latin Mass (alternating Missa cantata and Missa lecta)

Old St. John the Evangelist, Historic Church of Our Lady Queen of Poland

9700 Rosensteel Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

8 a.m.

Traditional Latin Mass (Missa cantata)

Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America

1400 Quincy Street N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017

9 a.m.

