21 Canadian doctors demand review of transgender drugs, surgeries for children

'Hormone therapy and surgeries can lead to chronic pain, incontinence, sterility, and more,' the doctors warned. 'They are permanent and irreversible.'

(LifeSiteNews) — 21 Canadian doctors have signed a letter calling for a review of the dangerous gender “transitioning” drugs and surgeries given to children.

In a May 14 letter initiated by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, 14 Canadian doctors voiced their concerns over the increasing number of children being prescribed irreversible drugs and medical interventions in an attempt to “transition” them from one sex to the other. Since publication, seven more doctors have added their names to the document, totaling 21.

We “feel it is vital for the public to know that many—and perhaps most—physicians believe there must be restrictions on gender therapies that permanently change a minor’s body,” the doctors wrote.

“Many Canadians are likely unaware that similar restrictive policies are already in place in other medically advanced countries, like Britain and several EU member states,” the doctors explained, also referencing the U.S. new restrictions under President Donald Trump.

The letter pointed to the U.K.’s Cass Review, which exposed the dangers of “transitioning” children, including with mutilating pharmaceutical drugs and surgeries. The review has led government agencies to rethink their transgender policies.

“Hormone therapy and surgeries can lead to chronic pain, incontinence, sterility, and more,” the doctors warned. “They are permanent and irreversible.”

The doctors praised Alberta for its new legislation preventing minors from taking irreversible gender transitioning drugs or surgeries.

The letter revealed that while media and medical corporations have convinced Canadians that doctors approve of gender-transitioning drugs and surgeries, this is not the case.

According to the doctors, while the media has vilified Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her legislation, many doctors support her move but are scared to speak out for fear of being cancelled or losing their license.

“It is hard to know what percentage of physicians oppose ‘gender-affirming care ‘for minors because many are afraid to speak their minds in a climate where any dissent is couched as ‘transphobia,'” the doctors explained.

As a result, large medical corporations, such as the Alberta Medical Association (AMA), Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS), and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), speak on behalf of doctors, leaving the false impression that gender transition interventions are approved by the medical community.

“Physicians who speak out have been subject to investigations and penalties by regulatory organizations, particularly after the passing of federal Bill C-4 in 2022, which potentially makes it a criminal offence to refuse support of a child’s belief that he or she is transgender,” the letter continued.

“In 2025, one needs to take statements from physicians’ groups with a grain of salt,” the doctors noted.

“So-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has proven risks and harms, but unproven benefits,” the letter declared. “It is not ‘life-saving,’ but it is permanently life-altering.”

“We are 14 of the many physicians who strongly believe that minors should not be allowed to make such decisions. The self-proclaimed ‘experts’ do not speak for us,” the letter concluded.

The doctors pointed out that Canada is one of the only countries to maintain that gender-transiting interventions are safe and reversible.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professionals and experts who have warned about transgender procedures and their irreversible harms and lifelong side effects.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed – and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Share











