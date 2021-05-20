21 of 22 recently vaccinated priests in French retirement home test positive for COVID

CHAVAGNES-EN-PAILLERS, France, May 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Out of a total of 22 recently vaccinated priests in the retirement home of a missionary community in France, 21 were infected with COVID, and four of them died within ten days of each other between the end of April and the first days of May. Two others are said still to be in a critical condition.

There have been no press reports on the situation in France.

The events took place in the small town of Chavagnes-en-Paillers in the Vendée, on the west coast of France, at a local religious home, and were confirmed in local obituaries. Their deaths took place between April 28 and May 8.

Prior to the unusual series of deaths over a short period, 23 elderly priests, both French and foreign, lived as a community in the congregation’s historic buildings, receiving some help from non-religious employees from the neighborhood.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020, given the old age and comorbidities of the majority of the residents, the community was very careful to follow all government orders and recommendations and rarely if ever ventured outside of their grounds, according to local observers. Nor did the elderly priests receive visitors.

None had been infected by SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic except for one of the priests who had been led to leave to pay visits on various occasions: He tested positive at the beginning of this year and, while not falling ill, scrupulously observed isolation measures upon his return. No further “cases” occurred among his brother priests at the time.

This April, no earlier than April 14 and no later than April 21, all the priests except the formerly infected one received one of the abortion-tainted experimental COVID vaccines.

Immediately afterwards, a wave of COVID hit the vaccinated priests. The unvaccinated priest remained negative. Out of the 22 infected priests, 21 fell ill, six of them seriously, and four died within two to three-and-a-half weeks after having been vaccinated. The deceased were all in their late eighties or even their nineties, and had serious health conditions.

Did they die “because of” the experimental vaccine? Were they infected “because of” their recent vaccination? Or can it even be said that the vaccination itself caused them to get COVID?

None of these questions can be answered easily and with certainty, but the concurrence of the vaccinations, infections and high death rate is a fact — and a troubling fact at that. One would expect studies and enquiries to take place as to the timeline, the possible adverse effects of the jabs and the possible vulnerability to COVID in recently vaccinated individuals.

After all, the French health minister Olivier Véran himself stated in a written submission to the highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat, that a recently vaccinated pensioner who wanted to be exempt from COVID restrictions should continue to wear a mask and observe social distancing, as well as remaining within 10 km of his home and respecting the 6 p.m. curfew current at the time because “vaccinated individuals are also those most at risk for severe forms and death in the event of initial vaccine ineffectiveness or post-vaccine reinfection or variant virulence.”

In other words, in the period immediately following vaccination, the risk of being infected and developing a severe or even lethal form of COVID is higher than without the “vaccine.”

But as far as is known, no autopsies have taken place, which is probably a blessing for the deceased priests, who at any event died at a ripe old age, and especially their priestly brothers and loved ones. But the complete media silence surrounding the remarkable events is peculiar, to say the least, and a form of fear to speak out is palpable at a time when the mere questioning of the efficiency and the safety of COVID-19 jabs is in itself seen as a form of “complotisme,” as it is called in France: adherence to conspiracy theories.

But when four deaths closely follow a total of 22 vaccinations, pharmacovigilance procedures would seem necessary.

In the case of the Chavagnes religious community, local citizens have told LifeSite that one of the employees had very recently tested positive for COVID before the vaccinations took place.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This raises questions. Had the priests all been very recently infected prior to their vaccination, and did this lead to a more violent reaction than they would have had without the jab?

The fact that the one priest who was not vaccinated did not fall ill is also remarkable. This, however, does not allow the establishing of a link between the jab and the illness, due to the fact that he was known to have had a previous infection several months ago, which is likely to have protected him from the April COVID wave by way of naturally acquired immunity. At any rate, getting COVID proved to be less of a risk to him than to the other members of his community.

Other oddities appear. While the age and health condition of the residents does explain that COVID would be likely to hit them harder than most, LifeSite understands that at least one of the deaths was officially ascribed to cardiac arrest, without the COVID positive status of the deceased being noted. Before the “vaccine” arrived, all COVID positive patients who died, even those whose underlying health condition was very bad, were called COVID victims. With the vaccine, here is a case of a COVID patient whose positivity is apparently no longer of interest to the health authorities. On the contrary!

Once again, this may have been a blessing for his community and loved ones. In France, a COVID death certificate means severe restrictions on visits to the mortal remains which are placed in a plastic body bag without the usual care and honors, and the deceased’s coffin is closed rapidly at the place of death.

But it does point to the way in which COVID statistics can be manipulated.

The wave of severe illness and deaths that hit this elderly community made no headlines, even in the local press, and did not give rise — as far as LifeSite is aware — to a medical enquiry. If there were genuine concern about the possible risks attached to the experimental “vaccine” in the situations described above, wouldn’t they have been presented as a reason for caution?