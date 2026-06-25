21 priests, 1 deacon ‘credibly accused’ of sexually abusing minors: Michigan AG report

(LifeSiteNews) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a report on clerical abuse in the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday, naming 21 priests and one deacon as being deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abuse going back to 1950.

In its June 25 report, the AG’s office named 37 priests and one deacon, with 30 of the clerics having been incardinated in the diocese, who have been accused of sexual abuse. Of the 38 clerics, 22 have been deemed as “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors under age 18 by the Diocese of Saginaw, with the vast majority of the alleged abuse survivors being minors under 18.

Of the 21 clerics credibly accused of abuse, seven priests and one deacon have been permanently removed from ministry. Five of the priests were credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors after they had passed away, and the remaining nine priests from religious orders and other dioceses were likewise credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

“This report is only possible because of the bravery of so many, from young children to the elderly, coming forward over decades to share their suffering,” Nessel said in a press release on the report.

“As always, I commend their strength and thank them for it. Accountability comes in many forms, and by publishing these accounts we hope to foster acknowledgment for these survivors and safer communities today.”

This story is developing…

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