21-year-old college athlete hospitalized from COVID jab, warns about ‘serious’ issue of unknown effects of jab

John Stokes, an Academic Medal of Honor student and a university golf athlete, developed myocarditis four days after his second dose of the injection.

(Mercola) – A Tennessee State University golf athlete is sending a message from his hospital bed, warning of the dangers of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. John Stokes, who also is an Academic Medal of Honor student, posted a TikTok video after he came down with myocarditis and was told he was out of competition for the season.

Sadly, this is Stokes’ final year in school, so he most likely won’t be playing college golf anymore. Stokes, 21, came down with myocarditis four days after his second dose of vaccine, and ended up in the hospital. In the video he says he knows other players who have had to have either heart surgery or have cardiac problems after their shots, too.

In his TikTok video he urges the NCAA to stop mandating the vaccine for athletes. “I wish someone would have told me” about the risks of taking the vaccine, he says. “It isn’t right for people to be forced to take the vaccine because there are actual side effects like this that could happen to you.”

Reprinted with permission from Mercola

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











