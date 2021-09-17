News

21-year-old college athlete hospitalized from COVID jab, warns about ‘serious’ issue of unknown effects of jab

John Stokes, an Academic Medal of Honor student and a university golf athlete, developed myocarditis four days after his second dose of the injection.
Featured Image
Golf athlete John Stokes warns about the effects from the COVID injectionNews Network/YouTube screenshot

Dr.
Joseph
Mercola
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Comments 

(Mercola) – A Tennessee State University golf athlete is sending a message from his hospital bed, warning of the dangers of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. John Stokes, who also is an Academic Medal of Honor student, posted a TikTok video after he came down with myocarditis and was told he was out of competition for the season.

Sadly, this is Stokes’ final year in school, so he most likely won’t be playing college golf anymore. Stokes, 21, came down with myocarditis four days after his second dose of vaccine, and ended up in the hospital. In the video he says he knows other players who have had to have either heart surgery or have cardiac problems after their shots, too.

In his TikTok video he urges the NCAA to stop mandating the vaccine for athletes. “I wish someone would have told me” about the risks of taking the vaccine, he says. “It isn’t right for people to be forced to take the vaccine because there are actual side effects like this that could happen to you.”

Reprinted with permission from Mercola

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here. 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.