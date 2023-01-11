21-year-old college football player becomes latest athlete to die suddenly

Air Force Academy center Hunter Brown collapsed and died on his way to class.

(LifeSiteNews) — A 21-year-old center on Air Force’s football team died suddenly after collapsing on the way to class.

Hunter Brown, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, suffered a “medical emergency” on Monday after leaving his dorm room to attend class. He was pronounced dead after first responders were unsuccessful in attempting life-saving measures.

Brown was a sophomore cadet majoring in management and minoring in French. The exact cause of death is still reported to be under investigation.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun wrote in a statement. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.”

“His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person,” he continued. “We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

As has become the trend in numerous similar incidents since 2021, many social media users were quick to suggest there might be a connection between Brown’s death and the experimental COVID vaccines. But it is unknown whether or not Brown received the COVID vaccine.

Air Force statistics from 2021 estimated that 97% of active-duty Air and Space Force members were vaccinated, but judges have tended to side with military service members who sought religious exemptions to the experimental vaccines. The Pentagon officially dropped its controversial COVID vaccine mandate for all service members on January 10.

Another athlete who recently died unexpectedly was 38-year-old Uche Nwaneri, a former player in the National Football League (NFL). Preliminary autopsy results suggested a “possible heart attack” after he was found “unresponsive in a bedroom” on December 30.

In September 2021, Nwaneri had called for the imprisonment of those who did not wish to take the COVID vaccine.

Other recent high-profile instances of collapsing athletes include Imo Essien, a sophomore guard for the Old Dominion University men’s basketball team, and Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills who collapsed on national television during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Both athletes survived their scary collapses, with Essien returning to practice just four days after the incident.

Hamlin, who could not breathe on his own at one point, made a remarkably quick recovery and has now been discharged from the hospital.

