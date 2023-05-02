22 countries unite to stop Biden admin from imposing pro-LGBT sex education on children

Twenty-two countries took the floor at the Commission on Population and Development at the United Nations and prevented the resolution from being passed.

(LifeSiteNews) — Traditional countries have united to oppose “comprehensive sexuality education” for children at the annual Commission on Population and Development at the United Nations.

Last month, 22 countries from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe opposed a resolution being pushed by the Biden administration, the European Union, and other Western nations to provide sexual education to children, as reported by the Center for Family and Human Rights.

The “comprehensive sexuality education” proposed by the resolution is taught in some African and Asian countries and encourages children to engage in sexual pleasure, masturbation, and transgenderism.

The 22 countries that oppose sexual education for children are Algeria, Belarus, Brunei Darussalam, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Syria, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Yemen, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The evening before the conference, the Moldovan chairman, Georghe Leucă, presented a final draft advocating for sexual education for children despite objections from the 22 countries earlier that week. The draft included a new paragraph advocating for providing access to children for abortion, contraception, and other reproductive health services without parental consent.

However, the traditional countries pushed back, with dozens of delegates coming forward to speak out against the proposed resolution and voice “grave concerns and disappointment.” After hours of debate, the Ambassador of Moldova to the United Nations was forced to revoke his resolution.

The delegate from Pakistan condemned Western countries for refusing to offer educational aid to countries if they declined to offer sexual education and pushing their agenda on other countries, saying, “One country’s priorities cannot be the priorities for all.”

“For the sake of comprehensive sexuality education, we have compromised education for all,” she added, revealing that while sexual education has been made a forefront issue, 263 million children are lacking access to basic education, sanitation, books, and other aspects of education infrastructure.

Similarly, the Egyptian delegate condemned Western countries for refusing to recognize the “prior right” of parents over the education and upbringing of their children, despite that right being drawn from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The language from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was not acceptable to the same delegations lecturing us about having a constructive attitude,” he added.

In past years, the United Nations has continued to push its agenda on smaller non-Western countries. This year, the UN has announced an upcoming report positing a new framework for thinking about the tensions between religious freedom and LGBT interests, which religious freedom experts predict will give LGBT advocates a new tool for diminishing the rights of religious groups.

However, traditional countries are resisting the push. Last month, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, who has been repeatedly attacked by Western leaders for his firm denial of the LGBT agenda, spoke over the weekend at the first Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty. The event’s theme was “Protecting African Culture and Family Values” and was attended by leaders from more than 22 African countries and the U.K.

Similarly, Justice Minister Judit Varga of Hungary recently declared that Hungary will make no compromises over its pro-family laws and is instead determined to have the most stringent child protection regime in Europe.

