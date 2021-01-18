23 people dead in Norway after taking Pfizer COVID vaccine

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

NORWAY, January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Norwegian Medicines Agency (NMA) reported on Friday that as of January 14, twenty-three people have died within days of receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 13 of whom were nursing home patients.

“Common adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” said Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at NMA.

According to the New York Post (NYP), all of the nursing home patients who died were over 80 years old, and while medical officials are not indicating significant concern, “they are adjusting their guidance on who should receive the vaccine.”

The NMA explained that the “large studies” on the Pfizer/BioNTec vaccine “did not include patients with unstable or acute illness – and included few participants over 85 years of age. In Norway we are now vaccinating the elderly and people in nursing homes with serious underlying diseases, therefore it is expected that deaths close to the time vaccination may occur.”

“Doctors must now carefully consider who should be vaccinated,” stated Steinar Madsen, medical director with the agency. “Those who are very frail and at the very end of life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment.”

The news comes in the wake of reports of at least two reportedly healthy adults dying shortly after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier this month, Dr. Gregory Michael, a “very healthy” 56-year-old obstetrician from Miami, Florida, died sixteen days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. A Johns Hopkins University expert in blood disorders, later asserted it was “a medical certainty that the vaccine was related” with his death.

On New Year’s Day, following her vaccination on December 30tha 41-year-old Portuguese mother and health care worker, died suddenly.

With regards to the elderly, a report on one nursing home in Auburn, New York, asserts that they had no coronavirus deaths at the facility at all, until seven days after they began administering the vaccine. Over a period of less than two weeks, beginning on December 29, the “24 coronavirus-infected residents at the 300-bed nursing home” had died.

