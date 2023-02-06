26 Jewish scientists defend British MP after he was called ‘anti-Semitic’ for criticizing COVID vaccines

The Jewish doctors and scientists condemned the ‘weaponization’ of the charge of anti-Semitism to silence those who raise legitimate concerns, calling such ‘scapegoating’ characteristic of all totalitarian governments who have committed the worst atrocities throughout history.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Jewish doctors and scientists have come to the defense of an embattled British Member of Parliament (MP) who has been charged with “anti-Semitism” for asserting that the extensive harms of the COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign constitute “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was suspended by his own party leaders pending a “formal investigation” after his tweeted comment on January 11. According to Will Jones of the Daily Sceptic, the representative from Leicestershire “has become Parliament’s most vocal critic of the Covid vaccines.”

For example, on December 13, Bridgen gave a speech in which he praised “eminent and trusted cardiologist” Dr. Aseem Malhotra whose peer-reviewed research “concluded that there should be a complete cessation of the administration of the Covid mRNA vaccines for everyone because of clear and robust data of significant harms and little ongoing benefit.”

“Interestingly, there has so far not been a single rebuttal of Dr. Malhotra’s findings in the scientific literature, despite their widespread circulation and the fact that they made international news,” the MP observed at the time. He went on to emphasize that policy makers and the U.K. mainstream media were guilty of “willful blindness” on this crucial matter emphasizing the need “to break this conspiracy of silence.”

For this speech and others, Bridgen “made himself a big target for the pro-vaccine zealots who will have been looking for an excuse to punish and cancel him, and who have predictably leapt on the first ‘offensive’ thing they could find,” Jones explained.

Posting the CDC’s safety monitoring analyses for the shots, which had been released due to Freedom of Information (FOIA) demands, Mr. Bridgen issued his tweet (now deleted) stating, “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

For this “offense,” the UK government’s independent anti-Semitism adviser, John Mann, demanded that Bridgen “[not] be allowed to stand at the next election.”

During a Prime Minister’s Questions session, former health secretary Matt Hancock lashed out at what he called the MP’s “disgusting, antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theories” that he construed as “deeply offensive … [having] no place in this House or in our wider society.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied affirming these sentiments and “completely condemning those types of comments in the strongest possible terms.”

In addition, Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, classified the tweet as “highly irresponsible” while the Board of Deputies of British Jews called the comment “unconscionable.”

Yet, at the time, other Jews immediately came to the defense of Bridgen.

A substack blogger named Igor Chudov wrote, “I am a Jew. I am against antisemitism, which is defined as hatred of all Jews. I am equally (not more and not less) against hatred of any other ethnic group. All people deserve to be treated fairly, regardless of their ethnicity.”

He continued, expressing that he “cannot understand how is Mr. Bridgen’s tweet [is] antisemitic. He does not express any dislike of Jews. He also states that [Covid] ‘is the biggest crime since Holocaust.’”

“Mr. Bridgen does not even compare the ‘Covid vaccine’ to Holocaust!” Chudov said. “His comparison does not involve Holocaust at all! ‘Since Holocaust’ means that he is looking at crimes past-Holocaust. Where is the antisemitism, exactly?”

Dr. Norman Fenton, an emeritus professor in risk information management from Queen Mary University in London, released a video addressing the controversy, explaining his own Jewish roots then affirming, “I didn’t find Mr. Bridgen’s remarks at all antisemitic.”

“Mr. Bridgen has been one of the few MPs to have raised the concerns about the serious adverse reactions from the COVID vaccines. And I’m worried that these claims of antisemitism are being used to divert attention away from these serious concerns that he’s raised,” he said.

Now a group of 26 Jewish doctors and scientists, including Fenton, have released a letter affirming their support for both Bridgen and his tweeted statement.

One of the signers, Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, tweeted a copy of the letter, stating, “I proudly stand with Andrew Brigen and agree with every word he twitteted: This IS the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

Yes, #We_stand_with_Brigen

As a Jewish researcher, as a daughter of a holocaust surviver, I proudly stand with Andrew Brigen and agree with every word he twitteted: This IS the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust. https://t.co/7uqMEORbDO pic.twitter.com/finKe9Q1Zo — Yaffa Shir-Raz (@YaffaRaz) February 1, 2023

In the January 30 letter addressed to Sunak, the medical professionals expressed their “dismay” at the decision to suspend Bridgen “due in part to what you claim was an ‘antisemitic’ tweet.”

They highlighted the “nearly half a million Yellow Card reports of adverse events” for the COVID jabs, which surpassed all such reports for the previous 40 years combined.

Providing the same reasoning as Chudov, they affirmed “the tweet is not antisemitic.”

The Jewish doctors and scientists then went on to condemn the “weaponization” of the charge of anti-Semitism to silence political opponents who raise legitimate concerns, calling such “scapegoating” characteristic of all totalitarian governments who have committed the worst atrocities throughout history:

It seems that you and others have seized upon the opportunity to raise the issue of antisemitism in order to limit the free speech of those who raise legitimate concerns about the efficacy and safety of these Covid vaccines and, needless to say, their mandating or coercion, which breached many well-established ethical norms. Weaponization of the important issue of antisemitism for these purposes is particularly objectionable and disrespectful towards its victims. Limiting free speech, along with ‘othering’ and scapegoating people who hold different perspectives, is indeed part of the text-book behaviour of all the totalitarian governments, which have been responsible for the biggest crimes against humanity throughout history. We respectfully request that you withdraw the accusations of antisemitism leveled at Mr Bridgen.

In response to the letter, letter Bridgen tweeted on February 1, “I’m grateful for the support of so many Jewish doctors and scientists who understand the pressing urgency of addressing ‘vaccine’ harms.”

There was no indication that the doctors and scientists received a response from Sunak.

