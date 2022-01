Thousands of Americans descended on the nation's capital January 23, to protest against COVID mandates.

(The Daily Signal) – On Jan. 15, Washington, D.C., became the latest American city to require restaurants and other businesses to demand proof of vaccination from customers. On Jan. 23, this Sunday, thousands protested COVID-19 mandates in the nation’s capital.

Photographer Taylor Dabney captured the following images for The Daily Signal:

