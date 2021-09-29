26% of those prescribed Remdesivir for COVID died, according to Medicare database

The high mortality rate and frequency of adverse effects associated with Remdesivir 'begs the question … Why is this the protocol in American hospitals?'

(LifeSiteNews) — An attorney recently released data showing a remarkably high fatality rate for COVID patients who were prescribed Remdesivir.

According to attorney Thomas Renz, 25.9% of those prescribed Remdesivir for COVID-19 are recorded as having died in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) database. CMS data indicated that of 7,960 beneficiaries prescribed Remdesivir for COVID‐19, 2,058 beneficiaries died. Forty-six percent of those fatalities occurred within 14 days of Remdesivir treatment.

The death rate for COVID patients prescribed Remdesivir dwarfs the fatality rate of COVID patients prescribed Ivermectin, which is recorded by the CMS database as being 7.2%.

For the public’s further consideration of Remdesivir’s safety, Renz has pointed out that a Remdesivir Clinical Trial Final Report has shown that about a quarter of patients experienced serious adverse events from the drug. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that “serious adverse events were reported in 131 of the 532 patients who received Remdesivir (24.6%).”

Renz noted on his website that this data “has been withheld by the government from our citizens.” He added, “This begs the question … Why is this the protocol in American hospitals? Does this appear ‘safe and effective’ to you?”

Remdesivir is currently the only Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for the treatment of COVID-19, as the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel continues to recommend against the use of hydroxychloroquine, and will neither recommend for or against Ivermectin.

In a presentation shared on his website, Renz also pointed out that whereas hospitals will pay $390 per vial of Remdesivir, coming out to an average of $2,340 to $3,120 for a five‐day course of the drug, the average cost of Ivermectin per patient is $24.

Renz’s report of the CMS data is not the first to find a high mortality rate with the use of Remdesivir. The drug was dropped from a clinical trial for Ebola in 2018 after it was found that it had the highest death rate of the four drugs being tested, Dr. Bryan Ardis shared in a videotaped interview by an international legal group that is investigating human rights violations by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ebola clinical trial was sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of which Fauci is director. As one of then-President Donald Trump’s chief medical advisers on COVID-19, he must have known that Remdesivir had a 50% death rate, compared with 35% of two other drugs in the trial – and that serious side effects, including at least one death, led to the drug being pulled and research on it abandoned.

Even as Fauci promoted the use of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in April 2020, he admitted that “the mortality benefit of Remdesivir” had “‘not yet reached statistical significance,’” as CNBC reported.

It was after the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of Remdesivir on May 1, 2020, that Ardis told the Corona Investigative Committee that America suffered the highest death rate from COVID-19 in the globe.

“Before May 10, the United States had a lower coronavirus death rate than other high-mortality countries, but after that date, all six of the other high-mortality countries (Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) had lower death rates than the United States,” according to an October 2020 report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).

In addition, there was a continued failure to demonstrate any life-saving benefit of the drug. In October 2020, just before the FDA granted the drug final approval, a World Health Organization study found the drug didn’t decrease mortality or hospital stays.

Ardis has pointed out that a study on the “Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19” found that 60% of study patients reported adverse events, and 23% reported serious adverse events, the most common being “multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury, and hypotension.”

Wolfgang Wodarg, a physician, politician, and former head of the public health department in Flensburg, Germany, agrees with Ardis that Remdesivir is “very toxic.”

“We don’t know any positive effect of this drug, we only know toxic effects. So, this was for sure a wrong decision to give it to so many patients with a positive PCR test,” Wodarg said in a discussion on the “mechanism of organ failure leading to the death” in 2020 of U.S. patients diagnosed with COVID-19.”

