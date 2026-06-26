28 Christians massacred in Nigeria as Islamic militants target village overnight

Militants cut telecommunications, fired on anyone leaving their home, and burned houses in the June 22 attack on Kawel in Nigeria's Plateau State.

KAWEL, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — Islamic gunmen killed 28 Christians, including a pastor, during an attack on a Christian village in Nigeria’s Plateau State.

On June 22, during the night, 28 Christians – including pastor Markus Nyam of the Church of Christ in Nations – were killed when armed Fulani militants attacked Kawel, a small Christian village in central Nigeria. Survivors said the attackers opened fire on villagers, targeted Christian leaders by name, and prevented calls for help after telecommunications services were disrupted.

“We heard them even mentioning the names of some of our Christian leaders and directing some of them to hunt them down in their homes – an indication they were being guided during the attack by local Fulani herdsmen living in nearby Fulani villages,” survivor Jesse Peter Dukut told Christian Daily International. “They killed my uncle and brothers. I narrowly escaped being shot.”

Residents said they were inside their homes when the attack began. According to Dukut, anyone who attempted to leave a house was immediately fired upon, while even sounds coming from inside homes drew gunfire from the attackers. He also said telephone and telecommunications services had been cut, preventing residents from contacting security agencies during the assault.

A local resident, Godswill Nuhu, identified Nyam among those killed, together with members of his congregation. Church leaders in Bokkos, Nigeria, later confirmed the pastor’s death in a public statement.

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Spanish Catholic news outlet InfoVaticana, citing local authorities, reported that several other residents were injured and numerous homes were burned during the attack. According to Plateau State Police, officers responded to the village and exchanged gunfire with the attackers, who managed to escape. No arrests have been announced.

The outlet added that among the dead were also a doctor and five patients who were inside the village’s health center at the time of the attack.

Plateau State lies within Nigeria’s Middle Belt, a region that has experienced repeated attacks on farming communities over many years. Nigerian Christian leaders have maintained that Christian villages are frequently targeted by armed Fulani militants, often affiliated with highly violent Islamist organizations.

A 2020 report by the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief stated that some Fulani militants have adopted tactics similar to those used by Boko Haram and the Islamic State.

According to Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List, Nigeria recorded more Christians killed for their faith than any other country during the reporting period from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025. Nigeria ranked seventh on the organization’s 2026 list of the 50 countries where Christians face the greatest levels of persecution.

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