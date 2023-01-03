28% of Americans say they know someone who may have died from COVID shot: new poll

(LifeSiteNews) – A new poll found that 28% of Americans know someone “personally” whose death they believe may have been caused by the COVID jab.

Rasmussen Reports called it the “biggest poll ever” in its 26-year history.

“We can’t directly infer how many people died from the vaccine, but clearly the underlying number is large enough so that well over a quarter of Americans think the vaccine is a killer,” noted Mark Mitchell, head pollster of Rasmussen Reports.

“That’s absolutely astonishing,” Mitchell said of the finding.

Mitchell pointed out that, interestingly, significantly more Democrats than Republicans said they knew someone who they think may have died from the COVID shot (33% vs. 26%).

Among the vaccinated respondents, 22% said they knew someone who may have died from the jab, and a sizable 38% were “not sure.” By contrast, among the unvaccinated polled, 45% responded in the affirmative, and 12% said they were unsure.

Seventy-one percent of the poll’s respondents said they had received at least one COVID injection, and 28% said they had not.

Remarkably, the poll also found that 28% of Americans believe it is “very likely,” and 21% believe it is “somewhat likely,” that COVID injections have caused “a significant number of unexplained deaths.”

Thus, about half of Americans believe it is at least somewhat likely that the COVID shot is, as Mitchell put it, a “killer.”

Almost identical percentages of Republicans (32%) and Democrats (31%) believed this to be “very likely.”

“Of all the polls I’ve seen, this is about the least partisan ever,” Rasmussen Reports replied in response to one commentator’s musing. “Wouldn’t it be something if this jab is what ended up uniting the country again?”

Echoing the poll findings noted above, 48% of respondents indicated they think there are “legitimate reasons to be concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines,” and 37% said it was closer to their belief that those who “worry about vaccine safety are spreading conspiracy theories,” and 15% said they were “not sure” either way.

Mitchell has decried the lack of coverage of this topic from other pollsters. “Five billion people took an experimental vaccine,” Mitchell told Emerald Robinson on Tuesday.

“And I’m old enough to remember when journalistic integrity would have driven people to dig at that and fight back and get information out there. And how public opinion would have played into that is if they couldn’t get the data they wanted, they would have used public opinion as a wedge, journalistically, to figure out what’s going on here and answer these questions,” Mitchell continued.

“People’s questions are not being answered. And it takes somebody like us to do it,” he added.

A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports found that 34% of Americans who received a COVID shot said they experienced minor side effects from the jab, and an astounding 7% reported major side effects from the jab.

