28-year-old physical therapist dies two days after taking COVID vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Indiana, March 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A 28-year-old physical therapist died two days after being injected with an experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Haley Link Brinkmeyer, who completed her doctorate in physical therapy in 2018 and soon after was married to her high school sweetheart Evan Brinkmeyer, died unexpectedly on January 21, after receiving the shot on January 19, according to her mother.

In a social media comment, Shauna O’Neill Link spoke with significant candor, stating, “My 28 year old daughter took the vaccine on Tuesday and was dead by Thursday … Autopsy shows no other red flags. Corner [sic] has assured us he will get to the bottom of this vaccine crap. Anything with Bill Gates or Quack Fauci’s name attached should be a red flag. Depopulation my folks, depopulation. That’s their objective.”

Brinkmeyer worked as a physical therapist at North River Health Campus (NRHC), a senior living community in Evansville. On January 20, the facility posted an announcement that they were holding their “first of three COVID Vaccine clinics … Residents and staff alike rolled up their sleeves to do their part to slow the spread of this terrible virus,” it said.

As revealed by at least three pictures attached to the post, Brinkmeyer was not the only young person being injected with these vaccines. A featured photo shows a young man who appears to be an adolescent getting the shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the “best estimate” of somebody under 20 years of age to survive a COVID-19 infection is a 99.997 percent. Therefore, at least one group of volunteer doctors emphatically insists that since this virus is plainly an “irrelevant” threat to this age category, injecting them with an experimental biological agent should be absolutely “prohibited.”

Nor was the NRHC announcement clear on how subjecting individuals to the dangers of these injections does anything to “slow the spread” of COVID-19, as there is no data establishing that these experimental agents are actually capable of stopping transmission of the virus. Thus, it remains quite possible that vaccinated persons could still be infected by COVID-19 and pass it along to others.

Being a healthy 28-year-old, Mrs. Brinkmeyer’s survival rate — if she had caught the novel coronavirus — would have been significantly higher than 99.98 percent without early treatment.

Yet, she was either pressured, coerced, or simply convinced to receive the injection of the experimental biological agent that was rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

Serious safety concerns from experts include “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also drew up a document last fall listing the possible side-effects from experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Current reports on the CDC’s VAERS reporting system reveal that “between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 26, a total of 25,212 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,265 deaths and 4,424 serious injuries.”

Of the total, “31% of the deaths occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 47% of deaths occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.”

Of course, with this database, causation is not necessarily confirmed, nor can one presume all such events are reported. However, one study in 2010 found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries” are reported to VAERS, suggesting the actual numbers of deaths and injuries may be significantly higher.

In the meantime, though this information has been assiduously suppressed by the media, safe, inexpensive, and very effective treatments are available for COVID-19. Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, an anti-biotic and vitamins is one such option with an impressive track record.

Another repurposed drug which is hailed as nothing less than “miraculous” is ivermectin, which has been said to “obliterate transmission of this virus,” and has recently been approved for use in the U.S. to treat COVID-19.

