$2 million and counting raised for good causes by LifeSiteNews readers on LifeFunder.com

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – Crowdfunding platform “LifeFunder” this week passed the $2 million mark in its work of raising money for worthy causes, a little over one year since its launch in December 2020.

Owned and operated by LifeSiteNews, LifeFunder.com is a pro-life, pro-family and pro-faith crowdfunding site where good causes are connected with good people who have once again shown the extent of their generosity by reaching this milestone.

LifeSiteNews vice president Gualberto Garcia Jones said LifeFunder’s success shows what can happen “when good people pool together.”

“When we launched LifeFunder in late 2020, we didn’t ever envisage this type of growth, but it shows what happens when good people pool together,” Garcia Jones explained.

“We knew at the time there were a lot of good causes being de-platformed by bigger crowdfunding sites, so it seemed like a good idea to start pushing back by creating our own ecosystem of support, where people with anti-establishment, conservative, or Christian views can ask for the funding they need without fear of being cancelled,” he said.

LifeFunder.com has been able to support needy projects around the world, from Afghani refugees and Pakistani orphans, to persecuted Christians in Nigeria and children rescued from abortion in Brazil.

Help Afghan Christians survive harsh winter & Taliban persecution: LifeFunder.com

Moreover, many vaccine victims, religious orders, pro-life initiatives, brave doctors and cancelled priests from North America have also found support on the platform, including Fr. James Altman, who was supported to the tune of almost $400,000 in his ongoing attempt to clean up the Catholic Church.

LifeFunder campaign manager Tim Jackson has also announced that the public can look forward to a further expansion of the crowdfunding website when it launches a new version, with a range of new features, later this month.

“LifeFunder’s growth has been phenomenal, so we are trying to match the public appetite for safe and secure crowdfunding with a new, streamlined version that will allow anyone to upload a campaign, get it vetted and approved by our team, and then start accepting donations,” Jackson said.

“We want to continue protecting donors by doing our due diligence as usual, investigating prospective beneficiaries, but the new website will make successful crowdfunding all the more accessible and achievable through a range of new tools,” he added.

WonderWe founder and entrepreneur Dominic Ismert has kindly gifted his crowdfunding website to LifeSiteNews, allowing LifeFunder to build on his remarkable success and WonderWe’s innovative features, such as Peer-to-Peer and Teams fundraising, to launch the upcoming website.

In the meantime, we invite you to watch just some of the videos launched over the past year thanking donors and promoting various LifeFunder campaigns:

