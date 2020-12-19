3 Alaska healthcare workers suffer anaphylactic reactions to Pfizer corona vaccine

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, December 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) —Three Alaskan hospital employees suffered anaphylactic reactions after being inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Foundation Health Partners, the operator of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, stated yesterday that one of its clinicians showed the symptoms 10 minutes after being vaccinated on Thursday. Foundation Health Partners did not name the clinician.

The female clinician was treated in the hospital with epinephrine and released “about six hours later,” Reuters reported.

She was the third health care worker in Alaska to suffer an adverse reaction to the shot. According to Reuters, two health care workers in Juneau were also treated after being vaccinated. One was “briefly hospitalized” for anaphylaxis on Tuesday, and another had a less severe reaction after being inoculated on Wednesday.

Alaska got its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, and according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 2,085 doses of the vaccine had been administered and reported to Alaskan health authorities as of December 17.

Despite her anaphylactic reactions to the shot, the unnamed clinician encouraged others to take the vaccine. In a statement included in Foundation Health Partners’ press release, the healthcare worker said that she would “recommend it to anyone, despite my reaction, to help our country get immunized which is needed for the health of all Americans, for the economy, get families hugging again, for getting children back to schools, and to get the country on the other side of this pandemic."

Some medical experts, however, have stated that there is no need for a mass vaccination program in response to the Wuhan coronavirus. In October, Dr. Michael Yeadon, at one time Pfizer’s most senior researcher, wrote:

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.

The New York Times has attributed 176 deaths in Alaska to coronavirus, dating from the beginning of the pandemic. The population of Alaska was approximately 731, 545 in 2019. According to the CDC, there were 238 deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases, and 61 deaths from flu or pneumonia, in Alaska in 2017.

This week, in a video that’s now gone viral, a nurse collapsed on live television in a Tennessee hospital just minutes after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at that hospital were quick to divert any association between the nurse’s adverse reaction and the vaccine. Dr. Jesse Tucker, medical director of critical care medicine at Chattanooga Heart Institute Memorial Hospital, insisted “[it] is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine or shot.” He went on to say that there’s no “reason to suspect that that's due to the vaccine whatsoever.”