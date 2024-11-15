3 errors prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima that threaten the Church and world

David Rodriguez, content director at the Fatima Center and brother of Father Michael Rodriguez, gave a talk at LifeSite's Rome Life Forum last month, discussing the Fatima apparitions and prophecies related to communism, modernism, and schism.

(LifeSiteNews) — David Rodriguez, content director at the Fatima Center and brother of Father Michael Rodriguez, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month, discussing the Fatima apparitions and prophecies related to communism, modernism, and schism that we’ve seen fulfilled in the modern Church and world.

He also spoke about the urgent need for Catholics to resist these three errors and heed Our Lady’s calls for conversion, penance, and devotion to her Immaculate Heart.

Rodriguez emphasized that Our Lady requested the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart in order to convert that nation and the whole world. But because we didn’t obey Our Lady’s command, we now see the spread of Russia’s errors, namely communism and schism, across the modern world.

“Russian Orthodoxy presents the largest schism in the Church by rejecting papal supremacy and his governance, the pope’s governance. They instead choose a process of synod diversity. That’s what the Russian church does. They also permit divorce among marriages, and celibacy is not required of their priests,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez then turned to the error of communism:

Interestingly, [on] July 15th, 1946, Professor Thomas Walsh is interviewing Sister Lucia, and he basically says, ‘So does Our Lady mean that every nation is going to fall to communism?’ She said, ‘Yes, if Russia is not converted.’ And he said, ‘But even the United States?’ Sister Lucia said ‘yes,’ which in the 1940s, I mean, that would have been preposterous, no one would have believed that. And yet, today, we have seen it happen. I would argue to you that our society right now, here in our beloved country, is living more under the errors of Russia than any comrade did in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

To hear more about the Fatima apparitions, watch or listen to David Rodriguez’s full talk.

