3 Russian doctors, one with virus, ‘fall out’ of hospital windows in 2 weeks: Live corona updates

Three doctors “have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows in Russia over the past two weeks,” CNN reports, and only one is still alive. The physicians are Alexander Shulepov, an ambulance doctor in Voronezh and the only one to survive the fall; Elena Nepomnyashchaya, acting head doctor of a hospital in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia; and Natalya Lebedeva, head of the emergency medical service at Star City, which CNN notes is “the main training base for Russia's cosmonauts.”

Dr. Shulepov tested positive for the coronavirus and said in a now-retracted video that he was being forced to continue working anyway.

CNN noted that a Siberian TV station reported Dr. Nepomnyashchaya, who is now dead, “allegedly fell out of a window during a meeting with regional health officials, during which they discussed turning the clinic into a coronavirus facility” (emphasis added).

May 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Coronavirus numbers are rising in Russia and the United Kingdom, the Associated Press reported.

A new poll shows that roughly two-thirds of Americans doubt official coronavirus death counts, with Republicans “lead[ing] the pack among those who instead think the deaths are being over-reported.”

“A majority of Democrats, around half of independents and one in four Republicans say they think virus-related deaths are being undercounted.”

France apparently had a coronavirus patient on December 27, 2019. The Guardian reports, “A French hospital that retested old samples from pneumonia patients has discovered that it treated a man with the coronavirus as early as 27 December, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases.”

At The Federalist, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins has written an article on how “this crisis has uncovered problems with rationing policies: Economic considerations are often replacing the goal of life-affirming care.” Hawkins has two children with cystic fibrosis.

"It started out as a social distancing enforcement." – NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea



I honestly can't believe the things I'm seeing happen in America.pic.twitter.com/0mFquAm4Iz — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 4, 2020

After a news conference decrying house parties and telling people to stay home, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot crossed the street to tell youth outside a school to go home.



One young man responded: “Y’all need to find a cure, you’re talking about go home. You go home.” pic.twitter.com/uZHhNbcS0U — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 2, 2020

