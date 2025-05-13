3 Spanish children rescued after being held at home since 2021 due to parents’ COVID fears

Eight-year-old twins and a 10-year-old were forced to wear face masks while locked up in their home, prohibited by their parents from stepping outside.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three siblings were recently rescued from a “house of horrors” in Spain after their parents kept them locked inside since 2021 for fear of the COVID virus.

Eight-year-old twins and a 10-year-old were rescued by police in Oviedo, Spain, after neighbors alerted them to the fact that the boys were not attending school. Authorities discovered that the children had been imprisoned inside their own home for four years while being forced to wear face masks and diapers, according to The Telegraph.

“As soon as we got them out, all three children began to breathe deeply, as if they had never been outside before,” one investigator said. Police said the children seemed amazed as they went to touch grass in their garden — and “freaked out” when they saw a snail.

Their parents, who have only been identified as a 53-year-old German man and his 48-year-old German-American wife, were arrested and charged with domestic violence, habitual psychological abuse, and child abandonment, ABC News reported.

Their home was found full of trash, masks and large amounts of medication, officers told Spanish media outlet El Mundo. The children were found to have slept in cribs, and had “defaced monsters and dolls” in their rooms.

“The children were in terrible shape. It was absolutely outrageous,” an investigator said.

“Not malnourished, because they were fed. But they were also dirty … (and) completely cut off from reality, and not just because they didn’t go to school.”

The long-term psychological, social, physical, and intellectual effects of the children’s quarantine remain to be seen. The boys are reportedly slated to receive psychological help to “overcome the trauma” of their imprisonment.

Oviedo police chief Javier Lozano remarked during a press conference, “We have given three children back their lives … We have dismantled the house of horrors.”

Investigators ironically described the parents as suffering from “COVID syndrome,” a state of neurosis fueled by anxiety over catching the virus and potentially dying from it.

The German parents have only manifested an extended, less founded, and more extreme version of the fear of COVID that induced many worldwide to voluntarily confine themselves to their homes as the media fed anxiety over the virus from 2020 to 2021.

Contrary to what was commonly reported, one study found that the COVID infection fatality rate registered at a mere 0.15%, about the fatality rate of the flu. Nevertheless, various levels of government across the globe ordered devastating lockdowns that crushed businesses and lives. Suicides and drug overdose deaths spiked higher than reported COVID deaths, by “far” in the U.S.

These harms were compounded by the injuries and deaths caused by the experimental mRNA COVID shots, which many were coerced into receiving for fear of losing their job or military career, as well as the harms of forced masking.

Research has found that wearing a face mask causes children to inhale dangerous levels of carbon dioxide that becomes trapped behind the mask, with a worse effect for younger children. One seven-year-old child was found to inhale air with 2.5% carbon dioxide, over 12 times the safe limit.

In fact, extended masking can result in mild carbon dioxide poisoning and in turn increase the risk of cognitive decline in children, according to German researchers’ analysis of 43 studies.

