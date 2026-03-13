30+ Democrats back resolution to make March 10 ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’

The radical Democrat resolution praises the ‘courage, compassion, and dedication’ of professional baby killers and their staff and envisions ‘a future free from all abortion restrictions.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In their latest display of fealty to the abortion industry, more than 30 Democratic members of Congress are backing a resolution to dedicate March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day”

The resolution would set aside March 10 to “show appreciation for the [so-called] essential, high-quality care that abortion providers and all staff provide to their communities and those traveling to their communities, and to celebrate their courage, compassion, and dedication to their work.” March 10 was selected to commemorate the date in 1993 when a lone radical murdered Florida abortionist David Gunn.

The resolution goes on to call the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade “erroneous,” assail state pro-life laws for forcing abortion facilities to close, and run down a comprehensive slate of pro-abortion talking points. It “lauds communities across the United States who are proud to be home to abortion providers and staff”; “affirms the commitment of Congress to ensuring the safety of abortion providers, the ability of abortion providers to continue providing the [so-called] essential care their patients need, and the [so-called] right of patients to access abortion … no matter where they live, free from fear of violence, criminalization, or stigma”; and “declares a vision for a future free from all abortion restrictions and bans” (emphasis added).

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), the effort is being led by herself in the House of Representatives and by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) in the Senate.

“On the 30th commemoration of Abortion Providers Appreciation Day, we honor the courage and care of dedicated health providers who deliver [so-called] essential reproductive health care to patients, even amid threats to their own personal safety,” declared Pressley, who co-chairs the House Reproductive Freedom Caucus. “Health care professionals and patients alike deserve safety. While Trump and Republicans attack our bodily autonomy and leave patients and clinical staff at grave risk, we continue to fight for the promise of the [so-called] fundamental right to reproductive freedom.”

Thirteen states ban all or most abortions, with a wide range of lesser restrictions also in effect. But the abortion lobby and its allies in Congress have been working feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states refuges for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions, whether via activist lawsuits or state constitutional amendments.

Over the past 20 years, the Democrat Party has steadily removed any trace of moderation on abortion, to the point that, over the past decade, congressional Democrats have consistently voted against both the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require medical care for infants delivered alive after botched abortions, and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would ban elective abortions after five months, with exceptions for rape, incest, and “medical emergencies.”

The party, including former President Joe Biden and his vice president, failed 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris, almost unanimously favors abortion-on-demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy, paid for by taxpayers. They also favor codifying and expanding a “right” to abortion in federal law via legislation such as the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would forbid states from passing any law that not only prohibits abortion but would be “reasonably likely to delay or deter” or “indirectly” raise the cost of abortions, effectively ruling out virtually any state pro-life measures.

The full list of senators co-sponsoring the abortionist “appreciation” resolution is Hirono, Peters, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The full list of House members co-sponsoring the resolution is Pressley, Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Judy Chu (D-CA), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Jesus Garcia (D-IL), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Julie Johnson (D-TX), John Larson (D-CT), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Delia C. Ramirez (D-IL), Deborah Ross (D-NC), Andrea Salinas (D-OR), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Jill Tokuda (D-HI), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

Please contact your senators or representatives and respectfully urge them to oppose this pro-abortion resolution. Contact information for reaching U.S. senators by phone, email, or letter can be found by clicking here, and information for finding your House representative and his or her contact information can be found by clicking here.

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