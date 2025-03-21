30+ hospitals still offering transgender procedures to children despite Trump order: report

While some medical institutions have willingly fallen in line with Trump’s executive order banning the chemical and surgical mutilation of children, others have resisted by filing lawsuits and continuing to offer the monstrous procedures to minors.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to an explosive new investigative report released by The Daily Caller, more than three dozen federally-funded hospitals and medical schools are continuing to offer so-called “gender transition” procedures to children, despite the Trump administration’s efforts to halt the gruesome practices.

On January 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) banning the chemical and surgical mutilation of children and protecting kids from the most extreme measures of radical gender ideology, which has long held out the empty promise to vulnerable young people of “gender transitioning.”

While some medical institutions have willingly fallen in line with Trump’s EO, others have resisted by filing lawsuits while continuing to provide the monstrous procedures to minors.

When The Daily Caller reached out to multiple hospitals and medical schools, their journalists found that many were continuing with a business as usual approach to their “gender transitioning” practices in defiance of the Trump administration’s explicit instructions.

“For the top surgery [i.e., mutilating chest surgeries], it looks like we are seeing patients 14 years of age and older,” a receptionist at the University of Minnesota Health — which received more than $600 million in federal funding in 2024 — told The Daily Caller.

Mount Sinai’s “Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery” told The Daily Caller that there is no age cutoff for transgender surgical procedures for minors.

The University of Michigan’s medical center, which received more than $480 million in federal funding via the National Institutes of Health in 2023, confirmed to The Daily Caller that it is continuing to give cross-hormones for children under the age of 18.

“From what I’ve heard of, nothing has changed with what our providers provide,” a receptionist at the Boston Medical Center told The Daily Caller while a representative at another Massachusetts hospital, BayState Medical Center, echoed, “I haven’t heard anything different.”

Among the other hospitals and medical schools found to be continuing to offer transgender procedures for minors are Children’s Hospital Colorado, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Brown University, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Stanford University, the Universities of California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Rochester, Utah, and Washington, and the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

President Trump’s unambiguous EO, issued to combat the dangerous contagion of transgenderism that has been afflicting children and adolescents at an alarming rate in recent years, declared that, “Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

The remarkable directive from President Trump also called for “ending reliance” on what it refers to as “junk science,” explaining that “the blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity, spurred by guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity.”

In light of the scientific concerns with the WPATH guidance, government agencies “shall rescind or amend all policies that rely on WPATH guidance.”

