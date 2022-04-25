30 percent of pilots may be unfit to fly due to COVID jab injuries, Dr. Peter McCullough warns

A prestigious group of doctors have warned that adverse events from vaccination could cause ‘a pilot (to lose) control of his aircraft’ and lead to ‘untold devastation.’

(American Greatness) – Joshua Yoder, an airline pilot and co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers said during an interview Wednesday a cardiologist told him that if the airlines were conducting certain health screenings, 30 percent of the pilots currently flying would probably be disqualified due to vaccine-induced heart conditions.

Yoder told tech millionaire and Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steve Kirsch that his group has received hundreds of reports about pilots flying planes while suffering from adverse side effects from the COVID vaccines.



The most prominent health issues being reported, the pilot noted, include chest pains, myocarditis, and pericarditis. Yoder said that three vaccinated pilots called him on one day and said that they were “currently flying with chest pains,” while another one said he is being treated by a cardiologist. He noted that the pilots want to remain anonymous because they don’t want to lose their jobs.

Yoder said the U.S. Freedom Flyers (USFF) would like to find a solution for these pilots, and work with doctors, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), airlines, and unions to come up with a protocol so they have “some kind of immunity” that would allow the pilots to talk openly about what is happening to them.

The USFF formed last fall to help employees in the transportation industry oppose the federal laws surrounding vaccinations.

“I’m afraid if we keep going down this path, at some point it’s going to end in catastrophe,” he said. “If passengers actually knew what was going on at the airlines and the FAA, they would be livid, and everyone would be jumping on a class action suit against all of them,” he said.

Yoder added that world renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough told him if the pilots were regularly tested, a significant number of them would probably have to be grounded.

“He [McCullough] said that if every vaccinated pilot were to be screened, there would be somewhere around a 30 percent loss in manpower,” Yoder told Kirsch.

McCullough, along with Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, Robert Kennedy Jr, Lt. Col Teresa Long M.D., Lt. Col. Peter Chambers D.O. and other experts signed a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and the major airlines on Dec. 15, 2021, urging them to flag all vaccinated pilots, and administer EKGs, D-dimer tests, troponin tests, and cardiac MRIs to assess their health.

The doctors warned that adverse events from vaccination could cause “a pilot (to lose) control of his aircraft” and lead to “untold devastation.”

As American Greatness reported on Wednesday, an American Airlines pilot recently suffered a cardiac arrest six minutes after landing his airbus at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Captain Robert Snow nearly died when his heart stopped on April 9, according to Yoder. “They had to shock him three times with the AED [automated external defibrillator] to bring him back,” he said.

Yoder noted that Snow was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Health Center, which is only ten minutes from both American Airlines, and the union (the Allied Pilots Association), yet no one from the airline or union called Snow while he was in the hospital, or stopped by to visit him. The only thing the airline did was fly his family to the hospital to meet with him.

Snow called the U.S. Freedom Fliers for help, and the group assembled a “world-class” team of doctors and lawyers to assist him. Snow is now recuperating at home, Yoder said.

— Article continues below Petition — SIGN, THANK and STAND with Governor Ron DeSantis against Disney's "woke" attacks Show Petition Text 8762 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN, THANK and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is being attacked by Disney for signing a new law which prohibits sexual indoctrination of schoolchildren from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade. *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition! For protecting the innocence of his state's youngest schoolchildren and standing up to the bullies in the LGBT lobby, Governor Ron DeSantis has predictably been on the receiving end of sustained attacks from LGBT activists and their numerous allies in the leftist mainstream media. And now, the Disney Corporation - one of Florida's biggest employers - has decided to interfere in politics and pick a fight with DeSantis over the new law. BUT, Florida parents, and parents across the country, are overjoyed that a governor is finally taking seriously their concerns about the early sexualization of our nation's children! SIGN, THANK, and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with this petition which will be delivered to Governor DeSantis' office and CC'ed to Disney, and which tells the Governor that we thank him for, and will stand with him in, protecting our schoolchildren from LGBT indoctrination. This common sense legislation, known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, prohibits instruction pertaining to sexual orientation, "gender identity" and transgenderism in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade classrooms across the state of Florida. And, the new law also puts stronger limits on such discussions for older children, frustrating a primary tenet of the radical left's plan to encroach upon impressionable young minds. Media talking heads and political opponents, ranging from radical LGBT activist groups to morally corrupt corporations like Disney, dubbed HB 1557 the "Don't Say Gay" Bill. But, the truth is that such sensitive, personal subjects are not the job of schools to cover, but the job of parents alone, who, under the bill, would be allowed to take legal action against school districts that violate its provisions. By their hateful reaction to the bill (now law) and to Governor DeSantis, one can only assume that Disney actually despises parents and their role as the primary educator of their children, especially in, but not limited to, areas of sexual conduct and morals. Indeed, the extreme volume of manufactured outrage on this particular piece of legislation reveals the following significant nugget of information: one of the seminal means the LGBT "community" counts on to continue attracting people into their ranks, or as so-called "allies," is by brainwashing little, unsuspecting children without their, or their parents', consent. We know it, and they know it. And, finally, someone is doing something about it. SIGN, THANK and STAND with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is being attacked by Disney for signing a new law which prohibits sexual indoctrination of schoolchildren from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade. Children's innocence is worth it and Disney, and its chairman Bob Chapek, should be ashamed of themselves for threatening to interfere in state politics because they are offended that children's minds will no longer be violated. We must encourage people like Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature not to be blackmailed and not to be afraid... If Disney wants to escalate things, then conservative and Christian parents might be finally persuaded not to visit Disneyland and Disney World, nor buy Disney products, nor watch Disney films. Conservatives and Christians, and right-thinking people from all walks of life, need to start playing hardball with the likes of Disney. We saw what happens when parents show their power in Virginia last year, so any further action on this matter by Florida Democrats and their allies in Disney’s executive leadership will be at their own peril. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to THANK and STAND WITH Governor Ron DeSantis for protecting children from LGBT propaganda, and from Disney's bullying, slurs and legal threats. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'DeSantis slams Disney for opposing law that bans LGBT propaganda from classrooms' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/desantis-slams-disney-for-saying-they-will-try-to-overturn-anti-grooming-bill/ **Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com and Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Yoder acknowledged that it is pretty clear that Snow’s cardiac arrest was caused by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but the pilot has been undergoing a series of tests to confirm it.

Yoder told Kirsch that the airline industry does not seem to want to deal with the potentially dangerous incident.

“American Airlines is trying to create as much distance between themselves and this incident as humanely possible,” he said. “So is the FAA, and so are the unions. We can’t even get a response.”

Yoder noted that Snow would be speaking out soon, and when he does “you’re going to hear some very interesting details that are going to be very damning for American Airlines, the Allied Pilots Association, the FAA, and everyone else involved.”

Yoder also mentioned two other pilots who have bravely come forward to talk about their vaccine injuries.

Pilot Greg Pierson has spoken out against the COVID vaccines ever since he suffered a stroke after getting the jab under duress, last year. Pierson said during an interview last December that if his stroke had occurred while piloting a plane, he could have caused a crash.

Cody Flint was an agricultural pilot up until he was vaccinated in February of 2021. A couple of days after his injection, he suffered a mid-flight blackout, landing safely only “by the grace of God,” he says.



Flint was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that caused him to have severe headaches and vertigo.

Reprinted with permission from American Greatness

Share











