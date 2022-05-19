30,000+ have already signed LifeSite’s petition to stop the World Health Organization pandemic treaty

(LifeSiteNews) — Less than 24 hours after it was launched, LifeSiteNews’ petition to stop an international treaty that would give the World Health Organization unprecedented power to manage alleged pandemic situations in member states has already gathered more than 30,000 signatures.
The petition launched Wednesday passed the 30,000 mark on Thursday and is still growing quickly and gathering momentum.
It was launched following reports that the World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to negotiate a treaty with its member states that would enable the organization to declare a pandemic situation in any given country and dictate how that country should manage the alleged pandemic situation.
Many notable scientists and freedom activists have expressed concerns that, if ratified, such a treaty would represent a violation of the national sovereignty of the 194 WHO member states.
Dr. Robert Malone, along with Dr. and Mrs. Breggin have warned that this would be a “direct violation of the basic tenets of democracy,” and set a dangerous precedent by allowing a body of unelected officials to impose restrictions on those states, and giving the WHO de facto governmental power over them.
As pointed out by German MEP Christine Anderson in an April video posted on her channel, this would all happen “without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.”
According to LifeSiteNews’ petition: “the WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country’s response.”
In spite of this apparent violation of national sovereignty, national and supernational governments around the world have already expressed their support and enthusiasm for the idea.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
Some 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including WHO director-general Tedros, Boris Johnson, and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-COVID world to the post-WWII period, saying similar international co-operation is now needed to “dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation – namely peace, prosperity, health and security.”
As pointed out by Christine Anderson, the European Union has already expressed support for the idea for all of its 27 members states.
In addition to these, 20 other nations around the world have been listed as supporting the amendments.
They include:
Albania, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, India, Jamaica, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Peru, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, and Uruguay.
Recently, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has “always been supportive” of a “pandemic treaty” and vowed to sign it should he be re-elected in the upcoming Australian federal election.
The Biden administration has also been working behind the scenes with the WHO on these extensive amendments to strengthen WHO’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations.
The amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
Readers desirous to take action against this move by the WHO can still sign the petition here.