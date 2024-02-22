31-year-old man arrested for arson attack against historic Catholic church in Regina

Jordan Willet is one of very few arrests following arson and vandalism attacks against nearly 100 churches across Canada.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Police have arrested a man for arson after he tried to burn down a historic Catholic church in Regina, Saskatchewan, in what is only the latest attack on churches across Canada.

In a February 17 press release, the Regina Police Service announced that 31-year-old Jordan Willet has been arrested and charged with starting a fire at Blessed Sacrament Parish earlier this month.

“Over the past seven days, officers have been investigating, including reviewing security video from the area,” the press released revealed. “As a result, officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.”

Following his arrest on the evening of Saturday, February 16, Willet was charged with arson with disregard for human life, disguise with intent to commit a criminal act, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He is set to make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on February 20.

Willet’s arrest followed the release of surveillance footage from the church that showed a man wearing a ski mask who can be heard swearing while pouring what appears to be gasoline from a jerry can all over one of the entrances into the century-old church, before using a lighter to set the fluid ablaze.

Blessed Sacrament Parish posted footage of the February 9 attack on social media and pleaded for those who know anything to contact the Regina Police Service.

While the video shows flames engulfing the space, local reports indicate that fire crews were quick to respond to the scene and successfully put out the fire before extensive damage occurred.

Despite Willet’s arrest, Liberal and New Democratic Party (NDP) politicians have refused to openly condemn his crime, instead quickly dismissing a Conservative motion to condemn the attempted arson at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

This is hardly the first time Liberal and NDP MPs have refused to openly condemn violence against churches.

In October, Liberal and NDP MPs voted to adjourn rather than consider a motion that would denounce the arson and vandalism against 83 Canadian churches, especially those within Indigenous communities.

Likewise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to openly condemn the arson attacks, instead saying in 2021 that it is “unacceptable and wrong” for churches to be burned, but adding that the burnings are also “understandable.”

In January, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre not only condemned the recent rash of church burnings taking place in Canada but called out Trudeau for being silent on the matter.

While Liberal and NDP politicians continue to refuse to condemn the attacks, arson and vandalism directed at Catholic churches has become a common occurrence in Canada over the past number of years, with nearly 100 different churches being the targets of such attacks since 2021.

The attacks began shortly after the federal government and mainstream media promoted the still baseless and inflammatory claim that hundreds of indigenous children were killed or improperly disposed of at the sites of residential schools once run by the Catholic Church.

The claims, which were promoted by Trudeau, among others, lack any physical evidence and were based solely on soil disturbances found via ground-penetrating radar.

In fact, in August of last year, one such site underwent a four-week excavation and yielded no remains.

Despite the lack of evidence, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and others have continued to push the narrative, even running a report recently that appeared to justify the dozens of attacks against Catholic churches.

