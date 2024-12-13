40 Canadian cities, towns and villages proclaim December as Christian Heritage Month

According to an updated list from the Christian Heritage Month initiative, 40 Municipalities, 2 regions and 1 province in Canada have proclaimed December as Christian Heritage Month.

(LifeSiteNews) — 40 Canadian cities, towns and villages are now recognizing December as Christian Heritage Month.

According to an updated list from the Christian Heritage Month initiative, 40 Municipalities, 2 regions and 1 province in Canada have proclaimed December as Christian Heritage Month as Canadian Christians move to reclaim their country’s heritage.

“The Christian Heritage Month Initiative is a dynamic, multi-denominational movement dedicated to celebrating the vibrant cultural, social, and artistic contributions of Canada’s Christian community,” the website explains.

“This initiative unites diverse voices and fosters a sense of belonging, enriching our nation’s identity and promoting inclusivity for all,” it continued.

Many other religions have been given heritage months to celebrate their faiths. Now, Christians will have a month in recognition of Christianity as an important part of Canadian heritage.

All of the cities have pledged to bring forth legislation that enshrines December as Christian Heritage Month into local law. Many have already done so.

The move by Canadian cities comes after the federal government and 9 of 10 provincial governments have yet to proclaim December as Christian Heritage Month.

The province of Saskatchewan is the first province so far to make the proclamation. Major places in Ontario that have signed on include Ajax, Durham, Sudbury, Mississauga, Ottawa and Niagara Falls. Alberta municipalities Red Deer and Okotoks have also signed on, as have Saskatchewan’s Regina and Saskatoon. In British Columbia, Whistler and Prince George have also signed on to the initiative.

The nation’s largest city, Toronto, also agreed to recognize Christian Heritage Month despite many politicians arguing against the motion.

“In Canada, every day, every minute, every second, every law, everything we do is Christian time. It is the law of this land,” Councillor Gord Perks claimed, adding that months celebrating other religions are done in an “effort to rebalance” the country.

However, the City of Toronto dismissed his argument, instead stating, “Despite the days, weeks and even months being dedicated to other religions and heritages, there is no such recognition for the Christian faith in Canada.”

“As proud citizens of this diverse and culturally rich nation, we believe it is important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of all religious and cultural groups,” the city continued.

Historically, Canada is a Christian nation. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from modern-day United Kingdom were overwhelming Christian. Among those who came were missionaries who tried to spread the faith to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to some historical records.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative Party MPs have urged all Canadians to support a petition that calls on the federal government to proclaim December as “Christian Heritage Month.”

Last year, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu introduced a Private Member’s Bill C-369 that would designate December as “Christian Heritage Month,” saying this is only the “fair and right” thing to do.

The bill reads that “In the negotiations that brought about Confederation, Canada was originally named ‘Dominion of Canada,’ a name reportedly inspired by the passage in the Bible (King James Version) at Psalm 72:8, which says, ‘He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.’”

The bill states that December in Canada marks “significant events and celebrations in the Christian calendar, from the beginning of Advent to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ; And whereas, according to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census of Population, Christianity is the largest religion in Canada, with over half of Canadians identifying as Christian.”

