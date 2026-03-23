40+ Senate Democrats block GOP amendment to ban males in women’s sports 

Democrats continue to overwhelmingly oppose protections for women and girls in sports, despite severe injuries and stolen awards due to gender-confused males.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Over the weekend, 41 Senate Democrats voted to block a GOP-sponsored amendment to the SAVE America Act that would have prohibited gender-confused males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

The measure, the Protection for Women and Girls in Sports Act, was defeated 49-41 along party lines. Sixty votes were required for the measure to pass.

“This is the fourth time that I’ve had this bill on the floor,” said Sen. Tuberville (R-Alabama), who cosponsored the measure with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee).

“I’ll continue to try until I’m gone,” promised Tuberville. “Every time that we’ve voted on this, I have not gone one single Democrat to vote for it.”

“How about the trophies and awards that are stolen from young girls and ladies that work all their life to win a game or a sport … and they lose to somebody that’s much more physical, bigger, stronger and faster?” he asked.

“When Democrats tell you they care about protecting women and girls, they’re lying,” wrote Sen. Blackburn on X.

Conservative Hollywood actor Kevin Sorbo echoed Blackburn, declaring on X: “Don’t tell me the left cares about women.”

Senate Dems just blocked legislation to ban men from competing in women’s sports 49-41. Don’t tell me the left cares about womenpic.twitter.com/iZ0OGyVY21 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 22, 2026

Before the vote was taken, Blackburn encouraged Democrats, “Choose today to honor women. Choose today to stand with women. Choose today to support so many young women that absolutely want to be able to compete.”

“Thank goodness President Donald Trump has tried to chase away some of the adverse actions against Title IX that were carried out during the Biden Administration … when women would be forced to share a locker room with guys because the guy decided he was going to claim to be a female so he could compete,” said Sen. Blackburn.

“The guy couldn’t win in the guys’ category so they claimed to be women so they could take away that trophy, so they can take away that scholarship from young women,” she continued. “I think that’s disgusting.”

“I played a college sport and so did my daughter. This issue hits home for me,” said

Following the failed amendment, torpedoed by Democrats, the American Principals Project (APP) shared photos of Payton McNabb.

“In high school, a biological male spiked a ball into her face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and permanent disability,” noted APP.

“Today, 41 Senate Democrats blocked an amendment to keep men out of women’s sports,” said APP. “This is who the Democrats failed and continue to fail to protect.”

This is Payton McNabb. In high school, a biological male spiked a ball into her face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and permanent disability. Today, 41 Senate Democrats blocked an amendment to keep men out of women’s sports. This is who the Democrats failed and… pic.twitter.com/GimicdNvSL — American Principles Project (@approject) March 21, 2026

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