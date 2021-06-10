400 Britons a day contract coronavirus, even after two jabs, expert says

June 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — “400 new [COVID] cases a day are people who had the vaccine twice,” former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir David King told Sky News on Monday. King himself is pro-lockdowns and pro-vaccination.

King, who now chairs a group of unofficial government advisers known as the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Independent SAGE), issued a warning that, when it comes to the recent rise in Britain of observed infections with COVID-19, “one in 25 new cases are people who have been vaccinated.”

Reports of viral spread have seen an upsurge in the U.K. of late, with around 2,000 positive “cases” of COVID-19 being recorded for the week ending June 6, up 70 percent from the week prior. All this despite vaccine uptake in Britain being the highest in Europe, with around 102 jabs given per 100 people (bearing in mind that three out of the four available vaccines in the U.K. require two-shots).

“Cases,” as reported in the British media, refers simply to positive tests results for COVID-19 through the discredited PCR testing method and also through Lateral Flow Device (LFD) testing, a method designed for rapid results which detects antigens produced by the coronavirus. The term “cases,” therefore, does not necessarily refer to a symptomatic patient and may even mistakenly include perfectly healthy individuals.

Though King recognized the breakthrough of the virus among vaccinated individuals, he maintained that “anyone vaccinated twice is relatively safe against the virus.” Instead, he said he was seeing the growing infection records as “evidence of another wave appearing.”

Breakthrough cases have been recorded widely. In Clark County, Nevada, the local health district published in May 186 new cases of breakthrough infections of COVID, leading to 29 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. Overall, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported almost 10,000 such breakthrough cases by the end of April. 835 people required hospitalization and 132 died, prompting a change in how the organization will record future post-vaccine infections. The change raises the threshold for detecting COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals, while maintaining a lower level for viral discovery in unvaccinated individuals.

Whether or not any protection is offered by the vaccines against COVID-19, the experimental serums bring their own dangers. According to the U.K.’s Yellow Card reporting system, the British equivalent to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), some 255,508 people have experienced an adverse reaction to one of the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Of those reports, the Yellow Card scheme shows 1,231 deaths.

AstraZeneca’s jab, manufactured in Britain, accounted for the highest proportion of all adverse reactions, making up around 74 percent of overall reports, and 67 percent of deaths.

King’s Independent SAGE has taken an even more cautious approach to COVID avoidance than the U.K.’s official scientific advisory group, SAGE, which could hardly be called cavalier when it comes to COVID-related guidelines itself.

SAGE’s professor Neil Fergusson, of Imperial College London, famously predicted catastrophe from the coronavirus outbreak back in March 2020. Fergusson’s modelling suggested that the U.S. would see some 2.2 million deaths from the virus and 510,000 deaths in the U.K., triggering national lockdowns around the world.

Fergusson went so far as to claim in an interview at the time that China’s strategy of mass repression “to flatten the curve” was ideal, but admitted his hesitancy that such measures could be implemented in non-communist countries. “We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought,” Ferguson said. “And then Italy did it. And we realised we could.”

Independent SAGE claims that lockdowns did not happen early enough and advised against ending school closures in the U.K. in May 2020. The recent uptick in “cases” prompted King to warn of another wave of COVID-19 against which the currently available vaccines are “compromised.” Accordingly, he suggested that the government does not continue with the planned relaxation of most restrictions come June 21.

“I’m very reluctant to say that we should not go out of lockdown on June 21, but I think the figures are in now, and it will be wise for the Government to announce right away a delay in opening, just so that we can all plan for the post June 21 period,” King said.

King’s hesitancy might be allayed by figures published by Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), which announced on Tuesday that England and Wales had a combined overall death toll of 9,628 in the week ending May 28, down 232 on the week prior and, significantly, 3.1 percent fewer deaths than the five-year average.

In fact, 11 of the last 12 weeks in England and Wales have seen a trend of fewer deaths than the five-year average, regardless of climbing “cases” of COVID-19. Since mid-March, the U.K. has recorded 8,212 fewer deaths than might be expected, given the five-year average figure.

Furthermore, new studies have confirmed that antibodies gained from previous infection with COVID-19 produce immunity from illness with the coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins professor of medicine Dr. Marty Makary to declare that, in America, “62 percent of all adults have been vaccinated and half of the unvaccinated have natural immunity. That means 80 to 85 percent of adults in America today have immunity.”

Likewise, in the U.K., the ONS reported that around 80 percent of adults have antibodies, either from the vaccine or from prior infection, meaning that herd immunity has likely been reached.