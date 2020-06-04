Over 400 human rights orgs oppose promoting abortion in COVID-19 effort

PETITION: Demand Planned Parenthood return $80M improperly taken from coronavirus emergency fund! Sign the petition here.

June 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A coalition of 434 human rights organizations representing 16 countries is standing up to the efforts of powerful institutions to promote abortion under the guise of “heath care” as part of world governments’ efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delivered to the governments of Costa Rica, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador this week, the International Manifesto for the Right to Life rejects the United Nations’ so-called Humanitarian Response Plan COVID-19 for Ecuador, Catholic News Agency reported, as well as the pro-abortion Joint Statement on Protecting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Promoting Gender-responsiveness in the COVID-19 Crisis, which was formally endorsed by 69 governments.

“It is unacceptable to try to take advantage of the situation to slip in through the back door a crime that the Constitution rejects,” Martha Villafuerte of Ecuador for the Family said.

Instead, the document states, the international community needs a “focus on public policies based on human dignity, and for effectively putting an end to any attempt to interfere with or attack the sovereignty of our countries, in particular coming from the U.N. and its principal agencies.”

The coalition’s stand comes as the UN and other international organizations are not only aggressively promoting abortion, but attacking countries such as the United States, where some jurisdictions have imposed on the abortion industry the same supply-conserving measures imposed on actual medical fields.

“Abortion care constitutes essential health care and must remain available during the COVID-19 crisis,” and pro-life American states “appear to be manipulating the crisis to severely restrict women’s reproductive rights,” Elizabeth Broderick, vice chair of the UN Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls, claimed last week.

In March, a collection of left-wing groups that present themselves as “human rights” organizations filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, hoping to stop its push to overhaul the international human-rights consensus, including its abandonment of a right to life in favor of a “right” to abortion. The Trump administration has forcefully rejected all of these pro-abortion challenges so far.

Long-settled biological criteria, reflected in numerous mainstream scientific and medical textbooks, establish that a living human being is created upon fertilization and is present throughout the entirety of pregnancy. Steve Jacobs, a Ph.D. graduate from the University of Chicago’s Department of Comparative Human Development, surveyed more than 5,000 biologists and found that 96 percent agreed that life begins at fertilization.

Many abortionists and pro-abortion activists and philosophers admit as much, granting preborn babies’ humanity while either claiming that a mother’s “bodily autonomy” trumps a baby’s rights, or drawing a philosophical distinction between humans and persons (subjective value claims that pro-life philosophers have extensively challenged).

