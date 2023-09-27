40,000+ Canadians sign petition supporting Saskatchewan’s defense of parental rights

The petition also saw Canadians appeal to the ministers of education for all of the nation's provinces and territories to intervene 'to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming.'

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Over 40,000 Canadians have pledged their support for Saskatchewan’s fight for parental rights in the classroom, also calling on all other provinces to follow suit.

On September 25, Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid delivered a “Stop Classroom Grooming” petition signed by over 40,000 Canadians across the country to Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill to acknowledge the province’s work in combatting LGBT propaganda in the classroom.

“Young children in elementary schools are being sexualized by radical gender ideology,” the petition reads. “Publicly funded school boards appear to have gone rogue, censoring and silencing parents who express concerns over the appropriateness of sexually explicit content in school libraries and the necessity of gender theory being embedded into the curriculum.”

The petition also appealed to the ministers of education for all of Canada’s provinces and territories, pleading them to intervene “to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming.”

Canadians support of Saskatchewan comes as the province recently introduced a new policy mandating parents be informed if their child wants to identify as a different name or “gender,” allowing parents to opt their kids out of sex-ed, and banning third party presentations from groups including Planned Parenthood.

Under the new laws, schools must receive permission from a parent or guardian to use a different name or “gender” for students under the age of 16 in school.

Following the publication of the new policy, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe confirmed that Planned Parenthood had indeed been banned from classrooms across the province.

The decision to prohibit third-party sex education presentations comes after ninth graders in Lumsden, Saskatchewan, were given pornographic cards during an in-school Planned Parenthood presentation.

Saskatchewan is not alone in its defense of children and parental rights as the province of New Brunswick also recently reviewed its own “gender identity” policy in schools, concluding parental consent is necessary prior to calling a student under the age of 16 by a different name or “gender.”

However, pro-family provinces have received major backlash from Liberal politicians and mainstream media for their new legislation.

In late August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s intensely pro-LGBT Minister of Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien condemned both provinces for requiring parental consent for children to use different pronouns at school as a “life or death” situation.

Earlier in August, pro-LGBT politicians even tried to remove New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs from office.

Similarly, after Saskatchewan was hit with a lawsuit by an LGBT advocacy group over its defense of parents, Moe announced that he is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to protect his government’s new policy.

The decision to keep parents informed is also overwhelmingly supported by Canadians across the country, according to a recent survey.

The survey found that the majority of residents in all ten provinces support parental rights in education, ranging from 86 percent support among people in Saskatchewan to 67 percent support among those in the Atlantic provinces.

