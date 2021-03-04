41 percent of US voters unwilling to get COVID vaccine jab mostly citing side effects fears

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Despite President Joe Biden’s relentless push to get Americans vaccinated, a new poll shows that 41 percent of voters are not willing to get a coronavirus vaccine due largely to concerns about negative side effects. The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was released exclusively to The Hill earlier this week.

“Among those who said they were unwilling to get the vaccine, 66 percent said they were concerned about side effects, while another 33 percent said they did not believe it was effective,” The Hill reported.

“Twenty-seven percent said they were not concerned about the virus, 23 percent said it should go to more at-risk individuals and 17 percent said they had health concerns,” the report added.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 and involved 2,006 registered voters. Three coronavirus vaccines, produced by Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna, have been approved for use in the United States.

American voters have valid grounds for being suspicious about the safety of the vaccines. LifeSite has reported on the thousands of injuries and deaths that have happened after people receive what doctors point out is an “experimental” medical intervention. After taking the vaccine, dozens of residents in nursing homes have suddenly died, pregnant women have miscarried, and healthy peoples such as young mothers and doctors have unexpectedly died.

Despite all of these injuries and deaths, Biden insists that the vaccines are “safe.”

“If there’s one message I want to cut through to everyone in this country, it’s this: The vaccines are safe,” he stated in a Feb. 22 tweet. “For yourself, your family, your community, our country — take the vaccine when it’s your turn and available. That’s how we’ll beat this pandemic,” he added.

Biden directly linked beating the pandemic to vaccination in a March 1 tweet, stating that the “more people that get vaccinated, the faster we will beat this pandemic.”

“That’s why one of my first goals is to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in our first 100 days,” he added.

Government-run organizations like the CDC, however, have made it clear that the vaccine may be ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and has encouraged those who have received the jab to continue to wear masks and to socially distance themselves from others.

“It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions,” the CDC stated on its website.

“Experts are also looking at how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities. We also don’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself. CDC will continue to update this page as we learn more,” it added.